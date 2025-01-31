Mexican League Returns to San Antonio on March 28-30

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions, playing as the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio, will host the Acereros de Monclova of the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol (LMB) in an exhibition series at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, while the series finale on Sunday, March 30 begins at 12:05 p.m.

Tickets for this exhibition will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Fans can purchase tickets online at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.

2025 marks the third consecutive season in which the Flying Chanclas will host an LMB squad. Monclova played here in 2023, while the Saraperos de Saltillo visited in 2024.

The Acereros, who debuted in the LMB in 1974, have competed in the league uninterrupted since 1982. Monclova won their first LMB championship in 2019 and are coming off a 51-40 season in 2024. While rosters have yet to be announced, the Acereros have consistently carried well-known talent, including World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval, Cy Young winner Bartolo Colon and World Series champion Josh Reddick.

Following this Mexican League exhibition series, the Missions will begin the 2025 regular season on Friday, April 4 at Nelson Wolff Stadium against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Secure your tickets now by calling 210-675-7275 or visiting samissions.com.

