Missions to Host Job Fair on January 31 and February 1 at Nelson Wolff Stadium

January 16, 2025

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club and Diamond Concessions will host a job fair at Nelson Wolff Stadium on Friday, Jan. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Missions are looking to fill several seasonal positions including: bat boys, box office, cleaning/maintenance, gameday operations (promotions), grounds crew, hospitality attendants, parking lot attendants, press box, retail services, tickets scanners, ushers and video production/camera operators.

Diamond Concessions, the Missions' food service provider, will be accepting applications for the following hourly positions: cashiers, concession stand managers, grill cooks, kitchen preparation staff, picnic attendants, runners and warehouse. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and 18 to serve alcohol. Most positions start at $12/hr.

All interested candidates must fill out this form prior to arriving and are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume. Candidates can enter at the 1st base gate located on the Hwy 90 access road entrance.

Additional dates may be added depending on demand. For updates, visit samissions.com.

