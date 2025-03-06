Missions Reveal 2025 Promotional Calendar

March 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions are releasing a jam-packed promotional schedule for the 2025 season. Fans flowing into Nelson Wolff Stadium will be treated to 14 giveaway items, fireworks or drone shows every Saturday night, eight theme nights and so much more.

The party starts on Opening Day, which is Friday, April 4, when the Missions host the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The first 1,500 fans will receive a slick Missions Tumbler Mug courtesy of Circle K. The following night on Saturday, April 5, fans will enjoy the first fireworks display of the season, presented by Bud Light.

Fans will recognize the return of some classic promotions that are beloved in the 210. AARP $2 Tuesday is back every Tuesday with $2 berm/bullpen/outfield reserved tickets, $2 draft beers, $2 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 Sofia's pizza slices.

Every Thursday except July 3 will once again be Taco Bell Value Night, when tickets are discounted while sodas, hot dogs and beers are $2. Thursdays are also when the Missions turn into the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio in celebration of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversiòn.

One Wednesday per month will be Bark in the Park, presented by Subaru. Dogs of all kinds are welcome to watch America's Pastime at the ballpark.

Select Sundays will be Military Appreciation Days, when those who show a valid military ID will receive four free bullpen/outfield reserved tickets. Military Appreciation Days are scheduled for Sunday, May 4, presented by Chevrolet, Sunday, June 8, Sunday, July 20, presented by Circle K and Coca-Cola, Sunday, August 10 and Sunday, Sept. 7, presented by Circle K and Coca-Cola.

The new Baseball Jersey Series, presented by McCombs Ford West, debuts on Friday, April 18 with a Fiesta jersey giveaway ahead of San Antonio's biggest party. Jackson Merrill will then be celebrated with a silver-slugger themed jersey giveaway on Friday, May 23. A navy-inspired jersey to honor The Admiral, David Robinson, will be given out on Friday, July 18 before an Argentina-themed Manu Ginobili Flying Chanclas jersey takes the stage on Friday, Aug. 22. More information on the Baseball Jersey series can be found here.

The Crossover Collection, presented by Circle K, begins on Friday, May 2 with a retro Missions hockey sweater. Turn to the hardwood for the red-hot Missions basketball jersey on Saturday, May 23 before taking the pitch with a Flying Chanclas soccer jersey on Friday, Aug. 8. Wrap up the Crossover Collection in style on the gridiron with a Missions football jersey on Friday, Sept. 5. More information about the Crossover Collection can be found here.

The giveaways don't end there. Texana Brands presents a Flying Chanclas cap on Friday, May 9, a Hawaiian shirt courtesy of SAWS will fill the stands on Friday, June 6 and a Flying Chanclas hoodie will be presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet on Friday, June 20.

Theme nights in 2025 are bigger and better than ever. Education Day on Wednesday, May 7 brings students of all ages to an 11:05 a.m. first pitch. Faith & Family Night takes place on Friday, May 9, as all faiths are welcome for a special night at The Wolff. Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11 features an exclusive all-you-can-eat brunch under the H-E-B Pavilion, and the first 250 moms receive a bracelet charm, courtesy of James Avery.

Fly into The Wolff on Saturday, May 3 for Top Gun night. The Missions will wear exclusive Top Gun-inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game, and a breathtaking post-game display will be presented by Maverick Whiskey.

For the first time, Anime Night featuring My Hero Academia will take place on Saturday, June 7. The Missions will take the field in specialty My Hero Academia-themed jerseys, bringing the world of U.A. High to the ballpark! These one-of-a-kind jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, with proceeds benefiting Texas Organ Sharing Alliance.

Trains taking off from Platform 9 ÃÂ¾ will make a pit stop at Wolff Stadium of Witchcraft and Wizardry for Harry Potter Night on Saturday, June 21. The Missions will take the field sporting unique Harry Potter jerseys that will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas.

Want a break from summer? Deck the Halls at The Wolff during Christmas in July on Saturday, July 26. The Missions will take the field wearing incredible Christmas jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game, and a holly, jolly post-game show will be brought to you by Alamo Colleges.

In a galaxy not so far away, The Force will guide folks to Star Wars night at Wolff Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6! The Missions will wear never-before-seen Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer's Association.

More information about all theme nights can be found here.

What's summer without baseball to celebrate America? As the Missions take on the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday, July 3, come to The Wolff for the H-E-B Independence Day celebration. Watch a spectacular fireworks show and a post-game concert that will be announced soon.

As for some more fan-favorites, Security Service Federal Credit Union presents Used Car Night and Shirt Off Our Back Night. On Friday, July 25, fans at the game can enter to win a used car. On Thursday, Sept. 4, fans will have the opportunity to win an autographed, game-worn jersey immediately after the game.

Additionally, every Saturday night home game, fans will have a chance to participate in the Texas Lottery Lucky Row. Each attendee in the selected lucky row who is 18 or older will win scratch tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery.

It's safe to say fans have plenty of reasons to cheer on the Missions at Wolff Stadium this season. The full promotional calendar can be found below, and tickets are on sale now, so call 210-675-7275 or visit samissions.com for more information.

Full Promotional Calendar (All dates and promotions are subject to change)

Friday, April 4 - Opening Night! Missions Tumbler Mug Giveaway, courtesy of Circle K (First 1,500 fans)

Saturday, April 5 - Post-game fireworks, presented by Bud Light + Texas Lottery Lucky Row

Tuesday, April 15 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, April 16 - Bark in the Park, presented by Subaru

Thursday, April 17 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, April 18 - Fiesta Baseball Jersey Giveaway, presented by McCombs Ford West (First 2,000 fans)

Saturday, April 19 - Post-game fireworks + Texas Lottery Lucky Row

Tuesday, April 29 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Thursday, May 1 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, May 2 - Hockey Sweater Giveaway, presented by Circle K (First 2,000 fans)

Saturday, May 3 - Top Gun Night + Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Maverick Whiskey + Texas Lottery Lucky Row

Sunday, May 4 - Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet + Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, May 6 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, May 7 - Education Day with an 11:05 p.m. first pitch + Bark in the Park, presented by Subaru

Thursday, May 8 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, May 9 - Faith & Family Night + Flying Chanclas Cap Giveaway, presented by Texana Brands (First 1,500 fans)

Saturday, May 10 - Post-Game Fireworks, presented by James Avery + Texas Lottery Lucky Row

Sunday, May 11 - Mother's Day (All-You-Can-Eat Brunch, James Avery bracelet charm to the first 250 moms) + Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, May 20 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Thursday, May 22 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, May 23 - Jackson Merrill Silver Slugger Baseball Jersey Giveaway, presented by McCombs Ford West (First 2,000 fans)

Saturday, May 24 - Missions Basketball Jersey Giveaway, presented by Circle K (First 2,000 fans) + Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Bud Light + Texas Lottery Lucky Row

Tuesday, June 3 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, June 4 - Bark in the Park, presented by Subaru

Thursday, June 5 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, June 6 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, presented by SAWS (First 1,500 fans)

Saturday, June 7 - Anime Night featuring My Hero Academia + Post-Game Fireworks, presented by TOSA + Texas Lottery Lucky Row

Sunday, June 8 - Military Appreciation Day + Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, June 17 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Thursday, June 19 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, June 20 - Flying Chanclas Hoodie Giveaway, presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet (First 1,500 fans)

Saturday, June 21 - Harry Potter Night + Post-Game Drone Show, presented by the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas + Texas Lottery Lucky Row

Tuesday, July 1 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, July 2 - Bark in the Park, presented by Subaru

Thursday, July 4 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, July 18 - David Robinson Admiral Baseball Jersey Giveaway, presented by McCombs Ford West (First 2,000 fans)

Saturday, July 19 - Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Chevrolet + Texas Lottery Lucky Row

Sunday, July 20 - Military Appreciation Day, presented by Circle K & Coca-Cola + Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, July 22 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Thursday, July 24 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, July 25 - Used Car Night, presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union

Saturday, July 26 - Christmas in July + Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Alamo Colleges + Texas Lottery Lucky Row

Tuesday, Aug. 5 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, Aug. 6 - Bark in the Park, presented by Subaru

Thursday, Aug. 7 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, Aug. 8 - Flying Chanclas Soccer Jersey Giveaway, presented by Circle K (First 2,000 fans)

Saturday, Aug. 9 - Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Bud Light + Texas Lottery Lucky Row

Sunday, Aug. 10 - Military Appreciation Day + Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, Aug. 19 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Thursday, Aug. 21 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, Aug. 22 - Manu Ginobili Argentina Baseball Jersey Giveaway, presented by McCombs Ford West (First 2,000 fans)

Saturday, Aug. 23 - Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Texas Enterprise + Texas Lottery Lucky Row

Tuesday, Sept. 2 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, Sept. 3 - Bark in the Park, presented by Subaru

Thursday, Sept. 4 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, Sept. 5 - Missions Football Jersey Giveaway, presented by Circle K (First 2,000 fans)

Saturday, Sept. 6 - Star Wars Night + Post-Game Show, presented by the Alzheimer's Association + Texas Lottery Lucky Row

Sunday, Sept. 7 - Military Appreciation Day, presented by Circle K & Coca-Cola + Kids Run the Bases

