MLB Announces Royals Spring Breakout Roster

March 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Major League Baseball has announced the projected rosters for the second-annual "Spring Breakout" Prospect Games and the Kansas City roster includes 10 former Naturals. The Royals prospects will face the Arizona Diamondbacks prospects on Friday, March 14th.

As part of MLB Spring Training, the "Spring Breakout" Prospect Games will showcase baseball's future stars. All games will be available black-out free and available on MLB.com and MLB.TV.

The following players are projected to be on the Royals roster (bold indicates former Naturals):

Pitchers:

Felix Arronde (RHP), Luinder Avila (RHP), Drew Beam (RHP), Noah Cameron (LHP), Eric Cerantola (RHP), Ben Kudrna (RHP), Frank Mozzicato (LHP), David Shields (LHP), Blake Wolters (RHP), Hiro Wyatt (RHP), Steven Zobac (RHP)

Catchers:

Carter Jensen, Blake Mitchell, Ramon Ramirez, Hyungchan Um

Infielders:

Jac Caglianone, Austin Charles, Yandel Ricardo, Brett Squires, Jhonayker Ugarte, Javier Vaz, Daniel Vazquez

Outfielders:

Gavin Cross, Tyler Gentry, Asbel Gonzalez, Spencer Nivens, Carson Roccaforte

The Naturals will host the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) on Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark. The team begins the season in Tulsa on Friday, April 4th.

Texas League Stories from March 6, 2025

