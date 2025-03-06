MLB Announces 2025 Rangers Spring Breakout Games Roster
March 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Major League Baseball has announced the projected rosters for the second-annual "Spring Breakout" Prospect Games. The Texas Rangers roster includes 10 former RoughRiders players.
As part of MLB Spring Training, the "Spring Breakout" Games will showcase baseball's future stars. All games will be available blackout-free on MLB.com and MLB.tv. The Rangers and Giants prospects will play on Saturday, March 15th at 5:05 p.m. (Arizona time) in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The following players will be featured on the Rangers roster (bold indicates former RoughRiders player):
Pitchers:
Paul Bonzagni, Gavin Collyer, Joey Danielson, David Davalillo, Skylar Hales, Bryan Magdaleno, Winston Santos, Caden Scarborough, Josh Stephan, Emiliano Teodo, Adonis Vlillavicencio
Catchers:
Julian Brock, Jesus Lopez, Malcolm Moore
Infielders:
Yolfran Castillo, Cameron Cauley, Casey Cook, Devin Fitz-Gerald, Cody Freeman, Abimelec Ortiz, Sebastian Walcott.
Outfielders:
Yeremi Cabrera, Dylan Dreiling, Anthony Gutierrez, Yeison Morrobel, Alejandro Osuna, Paulino Santana
Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
