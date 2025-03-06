Tulsa Drillers, Red Diamond® Coffee and Tea Announce Partnership Agreement

March 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers have announced a new multi-year, official partnership with Red Diamond Coffee and Tea, a Birmingham, Alabama beverage company that manufactures coffee and tea products for both retail and food service markets across the United States. Red Diamond, founded in 1906, is the second oldest coffee and tea company in the country that has been continuously owned and operated by members of the same family. Red Diamond will be the "Official Fresh Brewed Coffee & Tea Partner of the Tulsa Drillers." Fresh brewed Red Diamond coffee and tea will be available throughout ONEOK Field, including in the concession stands, the

hospitality areas and on the Delta Dental Suite Level.

Red Diamond will also become the new Naming Rights partner on the Red Diamond Splash Zone at ONEOK Field. In addition, Drillers fans can look forward to Red Diamond sampling at Friday Night Firework games

this summer!

"Red Diamond is thrilled to partner with the Tulsa Drillers as their Official Fresh Brewed Coffee and Tea. We believe in supporting local communities and since our sweet tea gallons are fresh-brewed here in Oklahoma, the partnership is a natural fit. Fans will be able to enjoy an ice-cold glass of Red Diamond tea at ONEOK Field all summer long. We're looking forward to an exciting season ahead and are proud to support the Drillers as they bring families together for fun and sport, inspiring fans and players alike," said William A. Bowron Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea.

"The Drillers are excited to announce this new official partnership with Red Diamond Coffee and Tea," said Justin Gorski, Drillers Assistant GM & VP, Marketing. "Red Diamond's fresh brewed tea and coffee is a tremendous product that we know Drillers fans are going to enjoy while taking in a ballgame at ONEOK Field."

