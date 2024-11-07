Missions in the Bigs - 2024

November 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Year in and year out, Missions players are leaving their mark on Major League Baseball. The Missions have an illustrious history dating back to 1888. Over that time, players like Adrian Beltre, Pedro Martinez, Joe Morgan, Mike Piazza, Brooks Robinson and Fernando Valenzuela have called San Antonio home. In recent years, guys like Corbin Burnes, Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner have made the leap from San Antonio to the big leagues.

During the 2024 season, 73 former Missions players made appearances in The Show. 28 of the 30 MLB teams saw a Missions player appear in at least game. The San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays were the lone teams without a Missions player. The San Diego Padres (15), Milwaukee Brewers (7) and New York Mets (6) had the most Missions alumni.

The 2024 Missions team had two players in the big leagues: Adam Mazur and Wandy Peralta. Mazur started the year in the Alamo City before making his MLB debut for the Padres on June 4th. Wandy Peralta made one rehab appearance for the Missions on August 30th before rejoining the Padres bullpen.

Six former Missions made their MLB debuts in 2024. Lake Bachar debuted for the Miami Marlins on September 8th. Jairo Iriarte made his debut for the Chicago White Sox on September 3rd. Mazur debuted for the Padres in June. Jackson Merrill made the opening day roster for the San Diego Padres as a center fielder. Graham Pauley also made the opening day roster for San Diego and debuted on March 20th in South Korea. Lastly, Emmanuel Ramirez debuted for the Marlins on April 28th.

Below is a breakdown of all the former Missions from the 2024 Major League Baseball season.

Hitters (23)

CJ Abrams, SS Washington Nationals: The 24-year-old represented the Nationals at the All-Star Game this year. He batted .246 with 20 homers, 29 doubles, 31 steals and 65 RBI in 138 games. Abrams played for the Missions during the 2021 season and batted .296 in 42 games.

Jose Azocar, OF San Diego Padres: The 28-year-old played in 61 games for the Padres while hitting .219. San Diego designated for assignment on September 2nd, and he was claimed by the New York Mets. Azocar played for San Antonio during the 2021 season and batted .276 with 28 extra-base hits in 79 games.

Matthew Batten, INF San Diego Padres: The 29-year-old spent most of the year with Triple-A El Paso. Batten played in one game for San Diego on April 17th and went 1-for-3 with a triple. He spent parts of two seasons with the Missions in 2018 and 2021. In 2018, the Connecticut native played in 63 games while hitting .260. During the 2021 season, he played in six games before heading to El Paso.

Mauricio Dubon, IF/OF Houston Astros: The 30-year-old utility man batted .269 with 25 doubles for the Astros while playing in 137 games. Dubon played for the Missions during the 2019 season. Before being traded to the Giants, he batted .297 with 16 homers in 98 games.

Ty France, 1B Seattle Mariners/Cincinnati Reds: The 30-year-old began the season with the Mariners before getting dealt to the Reds on July 29th. With Seattle, he batted .223 in 88 games. With the Reds, France hit .251 in 52 games. The California native appeared in over 200 games for the Missions in 2017 and 2018. Over that time, he slugged 22 homers and 42 doubles while driving in 116 runs.

Ben Gamel, OF Houston Astros/New York Mets: The 32-year-old played in 18 games for the Mets from June to August. New York DFA'd Gamel on August 18th and he was claimed by the Astros. With Houston, he played in 20 games and batted .259. The Florida native had a quick tenure in the Alamo City in 2019 playing in four games in late-August.

Trent Grisham, OF New York Yankees: The 27-year-old batted .190 with nine homers in 76 games for the Yankees in 2024. Missions fans will remember Grisham from the 2019 season. In 34 games that year, he batted .381 with 13 homers and 30 RBI. The Texas native hit for the cycle on July 30th of that year and then Milwaukee purchased his contract the following day.

Austin Hedges, C Cleveland Guardians: The 32-year-old appeared in 66 regular season games and eight postseason games for the Cleveland Guardians in 2024. "Hedgey" batted just .152 during the regular season. The California native appeared in 133 games for the Missions in 2013 and 2014. Over that time, Hedges batted .225 31 extra-base hits and 52 RBI.

Keston Hiura, INF Los Angeles Angels: A 9th overall pick of the Brewers in 2017, Hiura has struggled to replicate the success he had as a rookie in 2019 (.303 avg., 19 HR, 23 2B). He returned to the big leagues in 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels but went 4-for-27 in 10 games. Hiura shined for the Missions in 2019. In 57 games, he batted .329 with 19 homers and 46 runs batted in.

Travis Jankowski, OF Texas Rangers: After being a 2023 postseason hero for the Rangers, the 33-year-old had a down year in 2024. Jankowski batted .200 with six extra-base hits in 104 games. The Pennsylvania native played for the Missions in 2014 and 2015. He batted .296 in 102 games.

Jackson Merrill, OF San Diego Padres: For some, it was a surprise that Jackson Merrill made the Padres opening day roster. He silenced any doubters with his 2024 campaign. The 21-year-old batted .292 with 24 homers, 31 doubles and 90 RBI in 156 games. The shortstop turned center fielder made the All-Star Game and is competing with Paul Skenes for Rookie of the Year honors. Merrill batted .273 with 20 extra-base hits and 31 RBI in 46 games for the Missions in 2023.

Owen Miller, INF Milwaukee Brewers: The 27-year-old spent much of the 2024 season with Triple-A Nashville. Miller went 5-for-27 in 14 games for the Brewers after hitting .260 the year before. While Miller never played for the Missions in the regular season, he did play in eight games during the 2018 Texas League Postseason.

Josh Naylor, 1B Cleveland Guardians: The 27-year-old made his first All-Star Team in 2024. The slugger hit 31 homers, and 27 doubles while driving in 108 runs for Cleveland. He was also dependable as he appeared in 152 games. The Canadian played for the Missions in 2017 and 2018. In 170 games, Naylor slugged 19 homers and 31 doubles for San Antonio while driving in nearly 100 runs.

Graham Pauley, INF San Diego Padres: The 24-year-old made the Padres opening day roster and debuted in South Korea against the Dodgers. However, Pauley batted just .125 in 13 games for the Padres. He was dealt to the Marlins on July 30th as part of the Tanner Scott trade. The Georgia native played in 20 games for the Missions in 2023. During that time, he batted .321 with 13 extra-base hits.

Jace Peterson, INF Arizona Diamondbacks: The 34-year-old made the Diamondbacks opening day roster. However, he went 1-for-22 in 14 games and was released by the club on April 22nd. The veteran infielder had a brief stint with the Missions in 2014. Peterson batted .311 in 18 games for San Antonio that year.

Hunter Renfroe, OF Kansas City Royals: The 32-year-old appeared in 120 games for the Royals in 2024. He batted .229 with 15 homers and 18 doubles while driving in 52 runs. The Mississippi native played for the Missions in 2014 and 2015. Appearing in 172 games, Renfroe slugged 19 homers and 34 doubles in the Texas League.

Eguy Rosario, INF San Diego Padres: The 25-year-old spent much of the 2024 season with Triple-A El Paso. Rosario played 30 games for San Diego throughout the year and batted .245 with nine extra-base hits. The infielder first played for the Missions in 2018 and appeared in three games. He played in 114 games for San Antonio in the 2021 campaign. That year, Rosario batted .281 with 12 homers, 31 doubles and 61 runs batted in.

Esteury Ruiz, OF Oakland Athletics: Injuries plagued Esteury Ruiz in 2024. The speedy outfielder was limited to 45 games between MLB and MiLB. In 29 games with Oakland, Ruiz batted .200 (11-for-55). The 25-year-old played for the Missions in 2021 and 2022. In 133 games, he batted .284 with 19 homers, 33 doubles, 73 steals and 79 runs batted in.

Jack Suwinski, OF Pittsburgh Pirates: The 26-year-old played in 88 games for the Pirates in 2024. The Illinois native batted .182 with 17 extra-base hits and 26 RBI. Suwinski played for San Antonio during the 2021 season. In 66 games, he batted .269 with 15 homers and 37 RBI before being traded to Pittsburgh.

Fernando Tatis Jr., OF San Diego Padres: The Padres superstar battled through a thigh injury to put together another strong season. He made the All-Star Team while appearing 102 games for San Diego. Tatis Jr. batted .276 with 21 homers, 21 doubles and 49 runs driven in. The 25-year-old originally played for San Antonio in 2017 and 2018. He famously rehabbed for the Missions during the 2022 season.

Tyrone Taylor, OF New York Mets: The 30-year-old joined the Mets in the offseason and played in 130 games for the club in 2024. Taylor batted .248 with seven homers and 22 doubles. The California native played for the Missions during the 2019 season. In 92 games, Taylor hit .269 with 14 homers, 20 doubles and 59 runs driven in.

Trea Turner, SS Philadelphia Phillies: The star shortstop made his third All-Star Game appearance in 2024. Turner turned in another strong season as he batted .295 with 21 homers, 25 doubles and 62 runs batted in. Before getting traded to the Nationals, Turner played 58 games for the Missions during the 2015 season. In his time in San Antonio, he batted .322

Luis Urias, 3B Seattle Mariners: The 27-year-old spent much of the 2024 season with Triple-A Tacoma. In 41 games with the Mariners, he batted .191 with 11 extra-base hits. The Mexico native spent the 2017 season in the Alamo City.

Pitchers (50)

Jason Adam, RHP San Diego Padres/Tampa Bay Rays: The 33-year-old began the year with the Rays before being acquired by the Padres at the deadline. With the Rays, Adam went 4-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 47 games. With San Diego, he went 3-0 with a 1.01 ERA in 27 appearances. The Nebraska native played one game for the Missions in 2017 before being released by the Padres.

Logan Allen, LHP Arizona Diamondbacks: The southpaw spent much of the 2024 season with Triple-A Reno. After not appearing in an MLB game in 2023, Allen made 12 relief appearances for the Diamondbacks in 2024. He went 0-1 with a 5.46 ERA. The Florida native pitched well for the Missions during the 2018 season. He went 10-6 with a 2.75 ERA in 20 games (19 starts).

Chase Anderson, RHP Boston Red Sox/Texas Rangers: The right-hander signed with Boston in March and appeared in 27 games for the club. He went 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA before being released on August 2nd. The Rangers signed Anderson, and he pitched in two games for the club in September. The Texas native made one start for San Antonio during the 2019 season.

Matt Andriese, RHP Miami Marlins: The veteran right-hander spent much of the 2024 season with Triple-A Jacksonville. Andriese made four relief appearances for the Marlins and went 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA. The California native made 15 starts for the Missions during the 2013 season. He went 8-2 with a 2.37 ERA during his time in the Texas League.

Pedro Avila, RHP Cleveland Guardians/San Diego Padres: The 27-year-old began the season with the Padres before being dealt to Cleveland on April 17th. With San Diego, Avila went 1-0 with a 9.00 ERA in four appearances. As a member of the Guardians, the right-hander went 5-1 with a 3.25 ERA in 50 games. The Venezuela native spent part of the 2021 season in San Antonio. Making 23 appearances (10 starts), he went 1-4 with a 4.64 ERA.

Lake Bachar, RHP Miami Marlins: The 29-year-old nearly made his MLB debut with the Padres after joining the team in late-August. However, he never appeared in a game and was designated for assignment. The Marlins claimed Bachar, and he pitched in 10 games for the club before the season ended. He went 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA with Miami. The Illinois native played for the Missions in 2018, 2022 and 2023 and appeared in 89 games.

Jacob Barnes, RHP Washington Nationals: The 24-year-old pitched in 63 games for the Nationals in 2024. Barnes went 8-3 with a 4.36 ERA for Washington. The veteran right-hander went 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 14 games for the Missions during the 2019 season.

David Bednar, RHP Pittsburgh Pirates: After being an All-Star the previous two years, Bednar had some struggles in the 2024 season. The right-hander went 3-8 with a 5.77 ERA in 62 appearances. He converted 23 of his 30 save attempts along the way. Like Owen Miller, Bednar never played for the Missions in the regular season. However, he made four scoreless appearances for the club in the 2018 Texas League Postseason.

Caleb Boushley, RHP Minnesota Twins: The 31-year-old spent most of the 2024 season with Triple-A St. Paul. Boushley made two relief appearances for the Twins with one coming in May and the other in August. The Wisconsin native pitched for the Missions during the 2021 season and went 2-3 with a 3.79 ERA in eight starts.

Corbin Burnes, RHP Baltimore Orioles: The right-hander made his fourth consecutive All-Star Game in 2024 and first as a member of the American League. After being acquired by Baltimore in the offseason, Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts with the Orioles. The California native pitched for the Missions during the 2019 season. In eight games (seven starts), he went 0-1 with an 8.46 as a member of the Pacific Coast League.

Adam Cimber, RHP Los Angeles Angels: The 34-year-old played in 28 games for the Angels in 2024. The side-arm righty went 3-0 with a 7.03 ERA. Cimber spent parts of three seasons in San Antonio from 2015 to 2017. Appearing in nearly 100 games, he went 8-5 with a 2.82 ERA with the Missions.

Tom Cosgrove, LHP San Diego Padres: Following a terrific rookie year in 2023, Cosgrove struggled to find that success in 2024. Appearing in 18 games for the Padres, he went 0-1 with an 11.66 ERA. The southpaw pitched well for the Missions in 2021 and 2022. In 42 games, the lefty went 7-1 with a 2.42 ERA.

Danny Coulombe, LHP Baltimore Orioles: The 25-year-old was a reliable option out of the Orioles bullpen in 2024. Coulombe went 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 33 appearances. The veteran southpaw pitched for the Missions during the 2019 season. In 14 games, he went 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA.

Enyel De Los Santos, RHP San Diego Padres/Chicago White Sox/New York Yankees: 2024 was an eventful season for De Los Santos. He began the year with the Padres and went 1-2 with a 4.46 ERA in 44 games. Then, he is traded to the Yankees at the deadline. With New York, De Los Santos posted a 14.21 ERA in five games. After being DFA'd, the White Sox came calling and claimed the right-hander. He posted a 3.63 ERA for the White Sox in 15 appearances. The 28-year-old appeared in 26 games (24 starts) for the Missions in 2017. He went 10-6 with a 3.78 ERA as a member of the Texas League.

Miguel Diaz, RHP Houston Astros: The right-hander spent 2024 bouncing between the Astros and Tigers organizations. After beginning the year with Detroit, Houston claimed him off waivers on April 4th. The right-hander made one scoreless appearance for the Astros the following day but spent the rest of the time with Triple-A Sugar Land. Houston released the right-hander in late-May and Detroit re-signed him on June 10th. Diaz pitched for the Missions during the 2018 season and went 5-2 with a 2.35 ERA in 19 games (nine starts).

Lucas Erceg, RHP Oakland Athletics/Kansas City Royals: The 29-year-old began the year with Oakland before being acquired by Kansas City at the Trade Deadline. With the A's, Erceg went 2-3 with a 3.68 ERA in 38 games. With the Royals, he went 0-3 with a 2.88 ERA while converting 11 of 13 save opportunities. Before converting to the mound, Erceg played third base for the Missions in 2019. He batted .218 with 15 homers, 17 doubles and 52 RBI in 116 games.

MacKenzie Gore, LHP Washington Nationals: The southpaw put together a strong season in year number with the Nationals. Making 32 starts, he went 10-12 with a 3.90 ERA while striking out 181 batters along the way. The North Carolina native made two starts for the Missions at the end of the 2021 season.

Nick Hernandez, RHP Houston Astros: The right-hander began the year with the Padres at Triple-A El Paso before being traded to Houston on June 4th. Hernandez posted a 7.88 ERA in five games for the Astros before heading to Triple-A Sugar Land. The Texas native appeared in 24 games for the Missions in 2023 and went 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA while converting six of eight save chances.

Adrian Houser, RHP New York Mets: Like De Los Santos, the 2024 season was an interesting one for Adrian Houser. The right-hander began the year with the Mets and went 1-5 with a 5.84 ERA in 23 games (seven starts). After being released by New York in late-July, he signed with the Cubs. On August 31st, the Cubs released him, and he signed with Baltimore the same day. Four days later, Baltimore released him. The 31-year-old made four starts for the Missions at the beginning of the 2019 season.

Jairo Iriarte, RHP Chicago White Sox: The 22-year-old spent much of the year with Double-A Birmingham. He debuted for the White Sox on September 3rd and went 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA in six appearances out of the bullpen. The right-hander made 13 appearances (seven starts) for the Missions in 2023. Iriarte went 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA while striking out 51 batters in 29.1 innings.

Jay Jackson, RHP Minnesota Twins: The veteran right-hander appeared in 20 games for the Twins in 2024 and went 1-2 with a 7.52 ERA. Jackson first played for the Missions in 2015 and again played for the club in 2019. Jackson went 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA in 2015 and 5-2 with a 1.33 ERA in 2019.

Alek Jacob, RHP San Diego Padres: The 26-year-old spent the majority of the year with Triple-A El Paso. In his seven appearances with the Padres, Jacob posted a 2.45 ERA while striking out 19 batters in 14.2 innings. The side-arm righty pitched for the Missions in 2022 and 2023. In 41 games, he went 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA.

Casey Kelly, RHP Cincinnati Reds: The right-hander returned to the big leagues in 2024 after spending the previous six years in the KBO. The Reds signed Kelly to a minor league contract on August 7th and assigned him to Triple-A Louisville. On August 24th, the Reds purchased his contract, and he made two appearances including a save. The 2008 1st round pick pitched for the Missions in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Michael Kelly, RHP Oakland Athletics: The 32-year-old put together a strong season out of the Athletics bullpen in 2024. Kelly went 3-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 28 appearances. He made 26 starts for the Missions in 2016 and 2017 and went 9-4 with a 2.95 ERA.

Jared Koenig, LHP Milwaukee Brewers: The southpaw had a productive year for the Brewers. Koenig went 9-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 55 games (six starts). With the Missions, he went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 12 outings during the 2023 season.

Dinelson Lamet, RHP Los Angeles Dodgers: Lamet signed with the Dodgers during the offseason and made three appearances from April 1st to April 5th. Los Angeles DFA'd him and he was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In June, he became a free agent and one month later he signed a minor league contract with Kansas City. The right-hander made 14 starts for San Antonio in 2016 and appeared in six games during the 2022 season.

Joey Lucchesi, LHP New York Mets: The 31-year-old spent much of the 2024 season with Triple-A Syracuse. In two starts for the Mets, he went 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA. The southpaw went 5-3 with a 1.79 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) for the Missions in 2017.

Phil Maton, RHP New York Mets/Tampa Bay Rays: The 31-year-old began the year with the Rays before being acquired by New York on July 9th. With the Rays, Maton went 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 40 games. As a member of the Mets, he went 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA in 31 appearances. The Kentucky native pitched in five games for the Missions during the 2018 season and posted a 1.59 ERA.

Adam Mazur, RHP San Diego Padres: Mazur started the 2024 season with the Missions and went 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA in six starts. This prompted San Diego to call him up for his MLB debut on June 4th. In eight starts for the Padres, he went 1-3 with a 7.49 ERA. The right-hander was traded to Miami on July 30th as part of the Tanner Scott deal. He spent the rest of the season at Triple-A Jacksonville. The Minnesota native also made 12 appearances (seven starts) for the Missions in 2023.

Trevor Megill, RHP Milwaukee Brewers: The 6'8, 255-pound right-hander made 48 appearances for the Brewers in 2024. He went 1-3 with a 2.72 ERA while converting 21 out of 24 save attempts. During the 2018 campaign, Megill went 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in 11 relief appearances for the Missions.

Miles Mikolas, RHP St. Louis Cardinals: The 36-year-old made 32 starts for the Cardinals in 2024. He went 10-11 with a 5.35 ERA. The Florida native spent parts of two years with the Missions in 2011 and 2012 and appeared in 40 games.

Shelby Miller, RHP Detroit Tigers: The veteran right-hander appeared in 51 games for the Tigers during the 2024 season. He went 6-8 with a 4.53 ERA while converting two out of nine save attempts. Miller made five starts for the Missions during the 2019 season and went 1-2 with a 4.79 ERA.

Adrian Morejon, LHP San Diego Padres: The Cuban southpaw had a breakthrough year for the Padres in 2024. Appearing in 60 games, he went 3-2 with a 2.83 ERA while converting two saves. In 2022, Morejon rehabbed for the Missions and did not allow an earned run in five outings.

Andres Munoz, RHP Seattle Mariners: The hard-throwing righty made his first All-Star Team in 2024. Munoz made 60 appearances for Seattle and went 3-7 with a 2.12 ERA. He converted 22 saves out of 27 attempts. The Mexico native was nearly untouchable in 2018 for the Missions. Appearing in 20 games, he went 2-1 with a 0.95 ERA.

Chris Paddack, RHP Minnesota Twins: A forearm injury ended Paddack's season in July. The right-hander made 17 starts for the Twins while going 5-3 with a 4.99 earned run average.

The Austin, Texas native made seven starts for the Missions in 2018 and went 3-2 with a 1.91 ERA.

Freddy Peralta, RHP Milwaukee Brewers: The right-hander made 32 starts for the Brewers in 2024 and went 11-9 with a 3.68 ERA. For the second straight year, he struck out 200 batters. Peralta appeared in four games for the Missions during the 2019 season while on a rehab assignment.

Wandy Peralta, LHP San Diego Padres: The veteran southpaw pitched in 46 games for the Padres and went 3-2 with a 3.99 ERA. He missed some time while recovering from an adductor strain. Peralta made one scoreless appearance for the Missions while on a rehab assignment.

Cal Quantrill, RHP Colorado Rockies: Quantrill was acquired by the Rockies in the offseason and made 29 starts for the club in 2024. He went 8-11 with a 4.98 ERA. The Canada native made 30 starts for the Missions from 2017 to 2018.

Emmanuel Ramirez, RHP Miami Marlins: The 30-year-old spent much of the year in the minors. He debuted for the Marlins on April 28th and went 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA in 15 appearances. Miami designated Ramirez for Assignment in September and he was claimed by Toronto. The right-hander made four starts for San Antonio in 2018 and went 2-2 with a 2.63 ERA.

Colin Rea, RHP Milwaukee Brewers: The 6'5 right-hander made 32 appearances (27 starts) for the Brewers in 2024. Rea went 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA and converted his lone save attempt. The Iowa native made 18 starts for the Missions with 12 coming in 2015 and the other six in 2018. In the Texas League, he went 3-5 with a 2.55 ERA.

Gerardo Reyes, RHP Oakland Athletics: The right-hander spent much of the 2024 season with Triple-A El Paso. In three outings for Oakland, Reyes posted a 4.50 ERA. Reyes appeared in 31 games for the Missions during the 2018 season and went 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA.

Joe Ross, RHP Milwaukee Brewers: After joining the Brewers in the offseason, Ross went 3-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 25 games (10 starts) for the club in 2024. During the 2014 season, the right-hander made four appearances (three starts) for the Missions and 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA.

Burch Smith, RHP Miami Marlins/Baltimore Orioles: Burch Smith began the year with the Marlins and went 2-0 with a 4.25 ERA in 25 games. Miami released him on June 20th and Baltimore signed him a week later. With the Orioles, Smith went 2-1 with a 5.74 ERA in 25 outings. The right-hander first pitched for the Missions in 2015 where he went 1-2 with a 1.15 ERA in six starts. Four years later, he went 6-3 with a 2.33 ERA in 15 starts for San Antonio.

Drew Smyly, LHP Chicago Cubs: The 2024 season was Smyly's first since 2013 that he pitched solely out of the bullpen. In 50 games for the Cubs, the southpaw went 4-8 with a 3.84 ERA. Smyly made three starts for the Missions in 2019 and went 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA.

Matt Strahm, LHP Philadelphia Phillies: The 32-year-old was selected to his first All-Star Team in 2024. Strahm went 6-2 with a 1.87 ERA in 66 outings for the Phillies. The southpaw pitched for San Antonio in 2018 and went 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA in nine games (two starts).

Brent Suter, LHP Cincinnati Reds: After joining the club in the offseason, Suter went 1-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 47 games (three starts) for the Reds in 2024. The veteran southpaw made four scoreless appearances for the Missions in 2019 while on a rehab assignment.

Michael Tonkin, RHP New York Mets/Minnesota Twins/New York Yankees: Tonkin did some bouncing around in 2024 between the Twins, Mets and Yankees. He made five outings for the Mets, 13 for Minnesota and 39 with the Yankees. In those 57 combined games, Tonkin went 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA. The California native pitched in 14 games for the Missions in 2019 and went 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA.

Matt Waldron, RHP San Diego Padres: The 28-year-old and his knuckle ball made 27 appearances (26 starts) for the Padres in 2024. He went 7-11 with a 4.91 ERA. Waldron made 16 starts for the Missions from 2021 to 2022 and went 2-5 with a 4.40 ERA.

Devin Williams, RHP Milwaukee Brewers: The 30-year-old was limited to 22 outings in 2024 after suffering a stress fracture in his back. Williams had a 1-0 record with an ERA of 1.25 for the Brewers while converting 14 out of 15 save attempts. During the 2019 season, he made three scoreless appearances as a member of the Missions.

Trey Wingenter, RHP Chicago Cubs/Boston Red Sox: The 6'7, 237-pound righty spent most of the 2024 season in the minors. He posted a 27.00 ERA in two outings for the Red Sox. After joining the Cubs organization, he had an ERA of 3.00 in five games for Chicago. Wingenter appeared in 50 games for the Missions from 2016 to 2017 and converted 21 saves out of 27 attempts.

The newest batch of San Antonio Missions players begin the 2025 campaign on Friday, April 4th with a three-game homestand against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

