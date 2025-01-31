Spend Valentine's Day at the Ballpark Date Night Booking Now Open

January 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







Want a unique Valentine's Day experience? Spend it at the ballpark! On February 13 and February 14, wow your sweetheart with a date in a private Hammons Field Luxury Suite. Enjoy a delicious three-course meal, a bottle of wine, a screening of Crazy Stupid Love, a gift package and a personal couple's photo with Springfield Cardinals mascot Louie!

Dinner options include your choice of a chef-prepared gourmet entree, assorted dinner rolls, salad, beverages and a shareable dessert.

Salad

Beet tart topped with arugula, goat cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds and a citrus Vinaigrette

Entrees

Deconstructed Beef Wellington topped with mushroom duxelles and puff pastry, served with butter and herb roasted potatoes, asparagus, and a Madeira Demi-Glace

Truffle Roasted Chicken Breast served with garden vegetables, roasted garlic mashed gold potatoes and Tarragon Beurre Blanc

Potato Crusted Salmon served with pearl barley risotto, sautéed spinach and Sauce Beurre Rouge

Mushroom Ravioli served with asparagus, cherry tomatoes and truffle sauce

Beverages

Moscato

Chardonnay

Cabernet Sauvignon

Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Juice

Soda, water and tea included with dinner

Mixed drinks, beer, additional wine and coffee are available for purchase

In the gift package, each couple receives one rose from Lilly's Floral by Price Cutter and one St. Louis Cardinals Musial Tumbler.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, dinner is served at 6:00 PM and the movie begins at 6:30 PM.

To reserve a Valentine's Date Night spot, email Levi Smith.

Don't miss out on your chance to experience this exclusive event! Spots will fill fast, so don't wait to book. The deadline to reserve is 12 Noon on Thursday, February 6.

For any questions, call (417) 832-3051.

