RoughRiders 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved

All of us with the RoughRiders are disappointed by today's news. We work throughout the year in anticipation of opening our gates to fans from throughout North Texas and beyond, making memories with friends old and new. We miss the smiling faces, shared experiences, and all-inclusive sense of community the RoughRiders and Minor League Baseball stand for.

While we were excited to embark on our 18th season and create another year of memories at the ballpark, we now look forward to the return of RoughRiders Baseball in 2021. In the meantime, we remain committed to providing fun, affordable and safe family entertainment by utilizing Dr Pepper Ballpark for a variety of engaging, fan-centric events throughout 2020.

RoughRiders staff members will be reaching out to ticket members, group leaders and corporate partners over the coming days and weeks regarding next steps. Your understanding and patience are appreciated as we contact our many supporters.

To all of our fans and the North Texas community, we can't thank you enough for your continued support. Let's Ride!

