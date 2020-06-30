RoughRiders 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved
June 30, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
All of us with the RoughRiders are disappointed by today's news. We work throughout the year in anticipation of opening our gates to fans from throughout North Texas and beyond, making memories with friends old and new. We miss the smiling faces, shared experiences, and all-inclusive sense of community the RoughRiders and Minor League Baseball stand for.
While we were excited to embark on our 18th season and create another year of memories at the ballpark, we now look forward to the return of RoughRiders Baseball in 2021. In the meantime, we remain committed to providing fun, affordable and safe family entertainment by utilizing Dr Pepper Ballpark for a variety of engaging, fan-centric events throughout 2020.
RoughRiders staff members will be reaching out to ticket members, group leaders and corporate partners over the coming days and weeks regarding next steps. Your understanding and patience are appreciated as we contact our many supporters.
To all of our fans and the North Texas community, we can't thank you enough for your continued support. Let's Ride!
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 30, 2020
- 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Canceled - Springfield Cardinals
- RoughRiders 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers TCL Team Begins Play as MiLB Season Is Officially Cancelled - Tulsa Drillers
- Hooks 2020 Season Canceled, Whataburger Field to Host Houston Astros Taxi Squad - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Whataburger Field to Host Astros' Taxi Squad - Corpus Christi Hooks
- MLB Officially Announces Cancellation of 2020 Minor League Season - Midland RockHounds
- Minor League Baseball Season Shelved, Texas Collegiate League Season Opens Tonight - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Northwest Arkansas Naturals Will Not Play in 2020 as Minor League Baseball Seasons Are Canceled - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Cancelled - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Frisco RoughRiders Stories
- RoughRiders 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved
- Frisco to Host Texas Collegiate League this Summer at Dr Pepper Ballpark
- Riders to Support North Texas Food Bank with 2020 Home Run 5K
- Riders Foundation Announces 2020 CoServ Teachers of the Month
- Update on 2020 Frisco RoughRiders Season