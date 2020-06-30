Drillers TCL Team Begins Play as MiLB Season Is Officially Cancelled

Major League BaseballÃ¢=84 cent (MLBÃ¢=84 cent) has informed Minor League BaseballÃ¢=84 cent (MiLBÃ¢=84 cent) that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been cancelled, including for the Tulsa Drillers.

This announcement does not affect the Drillers team that is beginning play Tuesday night in the Texas Collegiate League (TCL). The TCL Drillers will play a 30-game schedule with 15 home games slated to be played at ONEOK Field in front of fans but with a limited stadium capacity. The home schedule for the Drillers will run from June 30 through July 26.

Tuesday's announcement from MLB and MiLB means Tulsa will be without professional baseball for the first time since the summer of 1945.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

Minor League Baseball, which began as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, was founded on Sept. 5, 1901.

"We are disappointed about today's announcement, but we understand that these are unprecedented times for our country," said Drillers President Mike Melega. "We know that our fans are also disappointed about the loss of this season, but we are already making plans to come back even better in 2021. In the meantime, we are excited to offer live, high-quality baseball with our team in the Texas Collegiate Baseball League."

"We appreciate the great support and understanding that we have received from our season ticket members and sponsors. Without their support, these would be even more unsettling times for our franchise."

