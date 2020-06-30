2020 Minor League Baseball Season Canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - This afternoon, the official cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was announced after initially delaying the season due to COVID-19.

We understand that our fans are disappointed and saddened by this news. We feel all of that emotion with you. Similar to so many Minor League teams across the country, this is going to be the most challenging time our organization has ever faced. While the financial ramifications of our canceled season are very real and daunting, the emotional connection that we have to our fans and this community, and the amount that we truly miss seeing everyone at the ballpark cannot be quantified.

Our staff has been diligently working toward making the results of this announcement as easy to navigate as possible for all of our fans. On Monday, July 6 our RED Access Members will be e-mailed directly with options for their Membership. We will also be reaching out to all Members, Sponsors, Suite Holders and Group Outing Leaders directly to discuss next steps with them. Please be patient with our staff as we work through contacting all of our great fans.

While 2020 Individual Game Tickets had not been placed on sale before the season was delayed, we understand that some of our fans purchased Theme Items during the offseason that came with ticket vouchers for the 2020 season. Those ticket vouchers will be good for the 2021 season. Additionally, any 2020 Ticket Vouchers from 2019 Closing Day, the Great Southern Bank Fly Together Blood Drive, the upcoming Bleed Red Blood Drive or any other 2020 Ticket Voucher Program will all be good for the 2021 season.

Although saddened with this news, we are excited to be the host site for the St. Louis Cardinals Taxi Squad. We are learning details from Major League Baseball and will follow all safety and health protocols that Major League Baseball requires. We will communicate further with our fans once we have more information.

