Roughnecks Edge Swarm, 12-11, in Overtime

January 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks defeated the Georgia Swarm in overtime, in a back-and-forth battle at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.

Jesse King opened the scoring for Calgary in his 100th NLL career game, with Brayden Mayea scoring his first on home turf minutes later. Georgia answered with three goals to take a brief lead before Curtis Dickson notched his first of the night to tie things back up at 3-3. The Swarm scored with seconds left in the first quarter to take another one goal lead, before Bennett Smith opened the second quarter with a breakaway short-handed goal. It was goal-for-goal through the second quarter, with goals for Dickson and Tyler Pace being matched by the visitors to leave the score 6-6 at the half.

King found the back of the net for the Roughnecks to re-take the lead, however a four-goal run by the Swarm saw them pull ahead by three. Dane Dobbie answered with three straight goals to tie things up again at 10-10, and both teams notched a final goal to leave the score at 11-11 and force sudden death. Haiden Dickson scored the game winner for Calgary at 3:26 into overtime.

Curtis Dickson and Dane Dobbie led the Roughnecks goal scorers with three goals each, while Jesse King passed 500 career NLL points tonight ending with 5 (2g, 3a). Justin Inacio went 24-27 on the faceoff and recorded 17 loose balls. The Roughnecks outshot the Swarm 50-40.

The Roughnecks are now 3-2 on the season heading into game six next week at the Saddledome on Friday, January 24th vs the Toronto Rock. Calgary will be paying tribute to the Nations of Treaty 7 for Indigenous Celebration night and will be wearing special edition orange jerseys designed by local Indigenous artist Jacob Alexis. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds being directed to Indigenous youth programming among the Nations of Treaty 7.

The party is only just getting started at the Scotiabank Saddledome, and for those looking to join the fun all season long, Roughnecks Season Tickets are on sale now! Head to CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.