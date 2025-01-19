Desert Dogs WIN 12-10 over Seals in Front of Sellout Crowd

January 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Desert Dogs (2-5) triumphed over the San Diego Seals (3-4) 12-10 in front of a the first ever sellout crowd in team history at Lee's Family Forum tonight. This was the first game of a three-game homestand and their annual Wayne Gretzky Jersey Giveaway Night. Desert Dogs goalie Justin Geddie makes history as the second goalie to start in between the pipe for the Pack in franchise history, breaking Landon Kells starting streak. And in his first start,

Geddie picked up a stellar 78% save percentage on route to a 12 - 10 win. Jack Hannah scored seven points (3 G, 4A) and Jonathan Donville's five points (1G, 4A) helped bring in the second win of the year. Donville also reached 200 points in his NLL career during the game.

The first period was action-packed, with chances from both teams, but it was the Seals who struck first halfway through the quarter. Seals goalie Christopher Origlieri stopped all 13 shots he faced. Hannah appeared to score for the Desert Dogs, but his goal was called back during the quarter for a crease violation. The Seals held a 1-0 lead at the end of the first.

The sell-out crowd inside Lee's Family Forum was treated to an exciting second quarter as youngster Jackson Webster scored his fourth goal of the year. Webster has now found the back of the net in all three games he's played in his career. Jonathan Donville followed up with a goal of his own, he now has 27 points on the season.

The Desert Dogs' offense then came alive, and the goals started to fly in, starting with Nick Preston scoring his first career NLL goal to give the team a two-goal advantage. Hannah, the Desert Dogs' leading scorer, added to the momentum by netting his 15th goal of the season. Just before halftime, James Barclay slipped the ball under the Seals' goalie, further extending the Desert Dogs' lead. While San Diego managed to score twice in the quarter, the Pack entered the locker room with a solid 5 - 3 lead.

Goalie Geddie stopped 24 of the 27 shots he was faced in one of the best first half performances by a Desert Dogs goalie all season.

The third quarter started with a breakaway goal by Jonathan Donville, slipping the ball five-hole past the goalie to give Las Vegas a three-goal lead. San Diego quickly responded with a goal and added another on the power play, cutting the lead to one. The score stood at 6-5 Desert Dogs halfway through the third. Kyle Killen restored the Desert Dogs' two-goal lead with a spectacular diving finish from behind the net, extending his point streak to seven games. The Desert Dogs then executed a clever hidden ball trick, allowing Marshal King to fire the ball into an open net in his first game back to the Dogs.

Unfortunately, the Seals rallied with three more goals throughout the quarter, tying the game at 8 - 8. With under a minute reaming in the third, Hannah got his second goal of the goal jumping over the crease and throwing it into the net to give Las Vegas the lead again. The score was 9 - 8 in favor of the Dogs at the end of the quarter.The Desert Dogs started the fourth quarter strong, scoring the first two goals. Casey Jackson struck on the power play, followed by Jack Hannah netting his third goal of the night. The Desert Dogs held a three-goal lead early in the final quarter. Rookie Adam Poitras added to the tally late in the quarter with a powerful drive toward the net. While the Seals managed to score three times in the fourth, it wasn't enough to stage a comeback. The Desert Dogs secured a 12-10 victory.

The team will return to action at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. PST for Tucker Out Lymphoma Night benefitting children's cancer reasearch, taking on the Georgia Swarm.

LVDD TOP PERFORMERS:

#33 Jack Hannah: 8 points (3G, 5A)

#3 Jonathan Donville: 5 points (1G, 4A)

#91 Jackson Webster: 3 points (1G, 2A)

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.