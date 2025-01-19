Seals Fall to Desert Dogs in Sin City

January 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

An early penalty puts the Seals on the penalty kill, but the defense steps up to shut down Vegas' power play. Trent Dicicco strikes first with a transition goal, the only score of the first quarter.

The Desert Dogs find momentum in the second quarter with three quick goals. Dylan Watson, in his Seals debut, responds with his first goal to cut it to 3-2. Vegas adds another before Kyle Jackson fires one from distance to make it 4-3. A late power play allows the Desert Dogs to extend their lead to 5-3 at halftime.

Vegas scores in the opening minute, but Ty Thompson and Benesch respond to keep it close at 6-5. Both teams trade goals throughout the third, with Benesch and Jackson tying it at 8. Vegas regains the lead late in the quarter, 9-8.

In the fourth, Vegas capitalizes on power plays and adds another goal to stretch the lead to 11-8. Hellyer and Benesch fight back, with Benesch completing his hat trick, but the Seals fall short, losing 12-10.

The Seals head on a BYE week and return home Saturday, February 1st for Mexican Heritage Night at Pechanga Arena.

