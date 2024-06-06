Roughnecks Acquire Griffin Hall from Las Vegas Desert Dogs

June 6, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks today announce the acquisition of defenceman Griffin Hall from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. The trade also includes a first round pick in the 2024 Draft and a sixth round pick in the 2025 Draft coming to Calgary. In exchange the Roughnecks have sent defenseman Shane Simpson to Las Vegas along with Calgary's third round pick in 2027.

Hall, a native of Victoria, BC, was drafted by Las Vegas in the 2nd Round, 24th overall in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft. The 22-year-old made his NLL debut in 2022-23, scooping 21 loose balls and tallying seven blocked shots in 12 games that year. In 2023-24 he recorded two assists, five caused turnovers and another seven blocked shots.

"Griffin is a big, strong young defender with plenty of upside" said Roughnecks General Manager, Mike Board. "We're excited to be able to add a player of his quality and character to the Roughnecks."

"I would also like to thank Shane for his contributions to the Roughnecks over the past six seasons and wish him continued success in his career.

With this trade, the Calgary Roughnecks now have two first round picks, including the 5th and 14th selections, in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft set for September.

GRIFFIN HALL - DEFENDER

HOMETOWN: Victoria, BC DOB: July 11, 2001

HEIGHT: 6'5" ââââWEIGHT: 210 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

NLL STATS GP G A PTS PIM LB CTO BLK

2023-24 Regular Season 16 0 2 2 4 11 5 7

2022-23 Regular Season 12 0 3 3 8 21 5 7

NLL Career 28 0 5 5 12 32 10 14

National Lacrosse League Stories from June 6, 2024

