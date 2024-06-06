Albany FireWolves Trade Nathan Grenon to Ottawa Black Bears

June 6, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have traded forward Nathan Grenon to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Ottawa's 2027 Second Round Pick, pending league approval.

The Ottawa Black Bears were previously the New York Riptide and recently relocated to the capital of Canada after the completion of the 2023-24 NLL season. 2024 NLL General Manager and Head Coach of the Year Glenn Clark continues to be active in the offseason with another move to prepare for the 2024-25 season and that sets them up well for future NLL entry drafts.

Nathan Grenon spent one season with the FireWolves and was a key part of their run to the 2024 NLL Finals. Grenon contributed 35 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 20 games played during the 2023-24 regular season and playoffs. In Game 1 of the NLL Semifinals against the San Diego Seals, Grenon scored two key goals to lift Albany to a win. His energy on and off the floor made him a fan favorite during his time in the Capital Region.

