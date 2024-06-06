Ottawa Black Bears Acquire Former Nepean Knight Nathan Grenon

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has acquired Nathan Grenon from the Albany FireWolves in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick. The 5'10, 175 lbs., left-handed forward has recorded 92 points (45 goals, 47 assists) over 44 games in the NLL spanning the past three seasons. In 2024, Grenon made an appearance in the NLL final with the Albany FireWolves.

A Stittsville native, Grenon was a member of the Nepean Knights organization in his youth. He spent time with the NCAA's Mercyhurst Lakers and Brampton Excelsiors Jr A team before being drafted by Panther City 11th overall in the 2021 NLL Draft.

"We are excited to bring a player to our organization who grew up in Ottawa and played minor lacrosse with Nepean" said Black Bears general manager, Rich Lisk. "We identified our needs this offseason and Nathan will play a valuable part in filling a that role. Fans can expect him to bring energy and grit to the left side, we are looking forward to getting him into the lineup."

