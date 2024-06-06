Ottawa Black Bears Acquire Former Nepean Knight Nathan Grenon
June 6, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has acquired Nathan Grenon from the Albany FireWolves in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick. The 5'10, 175 lbs., left-handed forward has recorded 92 points (45 goals, 47 assists) over 44 games in the NLL spanning the past three seasons. In 2024, Grenon made an appearance in the NLL final with the Albany FireWolves.
A Stittsville native, Grenon was a member of the Nepean Knights organization in his youth. He spent time with the NCAA's Mercyhurst Lakers and Brampton Excelsiors Jr A team before being drafted by Panther City 11th overall in the 2021 NLL Draft.
"We are excited to bring a player to our organization who grew up in Ottawa and played minor lacrosse with Nepean" said Black Bears general manager, Rich Lisk. "We identified our needs this offseason and Nathan will play a valuable part in filling a that role. Fans can expect him to bring energy and grit to the left side, we are looking forward to getting him into the lineup."
Visit the Black Bears website: ottawablackbears.com
Engage with the Black Bears on X: @OttBlackBears
Follow the Black Bears on Instagram: @ottawablackbears
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from June 6, 2024
- Roughnecks Acquire Griffin Hall from Las Vegas Desert Dogs - Calgary Roughnecks
- Ottawa Black Bears Acquire Former Nepean Knight Nathan Grenon - Ottawa Black Bears
- Albany FireWolves Trade Nathan Grenon to Ottawa Black Bears - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa Black Bears Stories
- Ottawa Black Bears Acquire Former Nepean Knight Nathan Grenon
- Ottawa Black Bears Announce Their Participation at the Jr. NLL Tournament
- Ottawa Black Bears Official Website Is Live
- Jeff Teat Named NLL Offensive Player of the Year Finalist
- Two Black Bears Bring Home NLL Honours