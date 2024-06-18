ROSTShuckers Make Multiple Moves Prior to the Series Opener against Rocket City

June 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that 2B/OF Dylan O'Rae has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin and INF/OF Casey Martin has been assigned to the Shuckers' active roster after being acquired via trade from the Philadelphia Phillies organization. In a corresponding move, INF Ben Metzinger has been placed on the Development List. O'Rae has been assigned No. 6 and Martin has been assigned No. 11. The Shuckers' active roster stands at 28 players.

O'Rae, the Brewers' 20 th -ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, was promoted from High-A Wisconsin after helping the Timber Rattlers clinch their first Midwest League division title since 2012 on Sunday. At the time of promotion, O'Rae was among the Midwest League leaders in stolen bases (1st, 33), walks (3rd, 42) and on-base percentage (10th, .405). O'Rae was named a 2023 MiLB.com Brewers Organizational All-Star after a .349/.491/.395 slash line between the Rookie-level ACL Brewers and Single-A Carolina.

Martin, acquired via trade from the Phillies organization on June 14, 2024, is set to make his Brewers' organizational debut with the Shuckers. Prior to the trade, Martin appeared in 43 games with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils of the Eastern League. Martin was previously a third-round pick of the Phillies during the 2020 Draft out of Arkansas.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 18, 2024

ROSTShuckers Make Multiple Moves Prior to the Series Opener against Rocket City - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.