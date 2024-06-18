Rocket City Bats Silent in 3-1 Loss

June 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn't add to an early lead in a 3-1 loss against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

Rocket City scored the first run of the series in the opening inning as outfielder Tucker Flint hit a sacrifice fly to drive in outfielder Nelson Rada. The RBI was Flint's team-leading 32nd of the season.

The Trash Pandas lead would last until the fourth as Biloxi infielder Eric Brown Jr. singled in the tying run.

The Shuckers took the lead in the sixth against Trash Pandas reliever Ivan Armstrong (L, 5-1) with a solo shot just over the right field wall from infielder Brock Wilken. The Shuckers padded the lead later in the inning with a run-scoring single from catcher Darrien Miller.

The Shuckers bullpen locked the door, highlighted by a four-strikeout performance from Craig Yoho (W, 1-0) and a clean ninth inning by Blake Holub (S, 3) as the Trash Pandas stranded 10 in scoring position throughout the night.

Rocket City and Biloxi will face off in game two of the series on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Jacob Misiorowki (BLX)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.