Orlando Martinez Returns for Year Four in Second Home

June 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Trash Pandas offense got a major boost in late-May as the Angels announced that outfielder Orlando Martinez would be returning to Rocket City for his fourth season.

Martinez is one of the most recognized players in team history as he is one of two players to play during all four seasons of the franchise. The Havana, Cuba native holds several all-time Trash Pandas records including at-bats, batting average, hits, runs, RBI, doubles and triples.

During his tenure with the Trash Pandas in 2024, Martinez set team records for games played and home runs as he became the first Rocket City player with 30 career homers.

Having spent lots of time in Madison during his professional career, Martinez has felt he arrives at a second home.

"I feel great here, every time I come here I feel like I'm at home," Martinez said. "I know the city and everyone knows me here, I can feel when they give me support."

Martinez has enjoyed many career highlights in Rocket City and looks to keep adding to the list this season. The highlight to beat came in May during his first season with the team.

"The game in Chattanooga in 2021 where I went 4-for-6 and hit three home runs was amazing," Martinez said. "It was my first three-homer game in my life."

It was also the first and only three-homer game in franchise history. Martinez would be joined the next season by current Trash Pandas manager Andy Schatzley who he shares a strong connection with.

"Andy is a great manager," Martinez said. "Andy knows me and I know Andy, we've been together three years and it's great to work with him."

During Schatzley's tenure in Rocket City, he believes that the team doesn't falter when Martinez is on the roster. The Trash Pandas manager knows he has all the tools capable to help the team anywhere he's needed.

"He's a really efficient, highly productive player on both sides of the ball," Martinez said. "There's a unique blend there."

The mix helps lead to consistent performances each season.

"He doesn't strike out a ton so there's a lot of consistency from an at bat to at bat standpoint," Schatzley said. "There's a lot of power too, he handles both left and right handed pitching, he can handle all three outfield spots and he's also a really good baserunner. He's a really stabilizing figure."

Martinez's return to Rocket City was different this season as he joined the Trash Pandas after a rehab stint in Arizona. The outfielder had played in 11 games with the Angels ACL affiliate before he was assigned to the Trash Pandas.

He hasn't skipped a beat back in the Southern League as Martinez holds a .291 average with six RBI in 15 games with the Trash Pandas.

Schatzley was focused on getting Martinez consistent at-bats in his return from rehab but received an added bonus in the form of strong results.

"He's a veteran player and very polished and developed," Schatzley said. "It's about getting back into the swing of things, getting to play everyday here has helped establish rhythm and we're really looking forward to what's next."

Martinez has also been helpful in the Trash Pandas clubhouse. While he has a strong connection with veterans on the team, being bilingual means he's able to help players who don't speak English as a first language.

From a coaches perspective, Schatzley knows how effective that can be for a locker room.

"It's awesome from all sides," Schatzley said. "There's not a corner of the locker room that he doesn't have common ground with."

Martinez loves to help newer players on the Trash Pandas adjust not only to the area, but to the Southern League as well. With 234 games of Double-A experience, Martinez understands the league better than most.

"I always try to talk with them about the league because I know it," Martinez said. "I try to help in any way I can."

Having known Martinez for multiple years, Schatzley has seen firsthand the powerful connections Martinez has built with his teammates.

"He has a huge heart for people," Martinez said. "He's soft-hearted and he's a sweet soul and when you combine that type of makeup with his experience and speaking multiple languages it's a really valuable asset."

While the 26-year-old continues to grow as a player in Rocket City, Martinez also aims to lead by example for his team.

"I always try to help the team in everything I can do," Martinez said. "I always try to be at my best on the field for my teammates."

