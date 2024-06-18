Cole Fontenelle Reflects on his Injury and Rehab Process in Arizona

During the first month of the Trash Pandas season, infielder Cole Fontenelle was quickly adjusting to the Southern League.

The 22-year-old and Angels No. 28 prospect collected a .278 average with two home runs and nine RBI to go along with a team-leading 12 stolen bases. In his first season at the Double-A level and second as a professional, Fontenelle was a big part of the Trash Pandas early success.

For Fontenelle, everything changed one night in Birmingham.

On May 4, the Trash Pandas and Barons were tied in the ninth inning as Rocket City had two runners on with Fontenelle at first. A grounder hit towards the right side of the infield sent Fontenelle racing towards second where one slide silenced Regions Field and ended his season.

Fontenelle broke his fibula in two spots and tore his deltoid ligament. He would be stretchered out of the stadium and sent to a nearby hospital.

When he saw what happened after the slide, Fontenelle had more thoughts rushing through his mind than the initial suffering.

"It wasn't really the pain that got me, it was looking down and seeing my foot facing the wrong way," Fontenelle said, "A lot of emotions were running through me at once and knowing this was gonna be it for the season."

A few days later, Fontenelle was placed on the 60-injured list by the Angels as he recovered at the hospital surrounded by his family.

The next step in that recovery for Fontenelle would be in Madison as he rejoined the Trash Pandas in the clubhouse a few weeks later. He would once again be surrounded by his teammates during games and even traveled on road trips which included one back to Birmingham less than a month after suffering his injury.

Being a part of those daily interactions in the clubhouse is what Fontenelle had missed most before returning to the team.

"I really missed the time that I spent with those guys," Fontenelle said. "It was nice to joke around, play cards with the guys and just see my friends again."

Fontenelle remained with Rocket City until June 8 as he flew back to Arizona to rehab at the Angels facility.

"The rehab's been going really well, I'm almost to the point where I'm walking without crutches," Fontenelle said. "That'll free me up to do more things so I'm really excited."

Having played baseball nearly his entire life, the hardest part of the process for Fontenelle has been suddenly changing his procedure.

"It's a tough reality when you have a disciplined routine of doing the same thing everyday," Fontenelle said. "Just to change on a dime like that was tough."

It's also a difficult transition to master on the mental side as Fontenelle works to take things one day at a time.

"The hardest part is mentally knowing that it's not gonna happen all at once," Fontenelle said. "Accept the little victories as they are."

Despite not playing in any games, Fontenelle's routine has still revolved around baseball from morning to night. The Kirkland, Washington native continues to work on his upper body while also working to recover from his injury.

"I've been doing strength with my upper body and core," Fontenelle said. "With my foot and leg, doing certain exercises to help with my mobility to help get the strength back and learn to put pressure on it again."

With a majority of his day being spent around baseball, Fontenelle has shied away from adding a hobby to his busy schedule.

"The reality is I'm at the field for 10 hours a day," Fontenelle said. "I haven't had much time, I'm doing my regular routine, turning on MLB The Show and going to bed."

Fontenelle has never suffered an injury of this magnitude before and while the end of the process may not be in sight yet, he is aware of how special a return to the field would be.

"I know that day is gonna be special," Fontenelle said. "I know how hard I've been working so when I do return, it's gonna be really great."

