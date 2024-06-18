Bullpen Dominates, Shuckers Take Series-Opener Against Rocket CIty

June 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Craig Yoho on game night

MADISON, AL - Despite an early deficit, the Biloxi Shuckers (26-36) battled back with three unanswered runs and the bullpen tossed 3.2 hitless innings with seven strikeouts in a 3-1 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (32-31) at Toyota Field on Tuesday night.

Dylan O'Rae, in his Double-A debut for Biloxi, tallied his first hit on the first pitch of the game, lining a single into left. Despite the single, Trash Pandas' starter Sam Bachman retired the side in order, stranding him at second after he notched his first Double-A stolen base. In the bottom of the inning, Nelson Rada led off with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Tucker Flint, making it 1-0. Eric Wagaman attempted to extend the lead on a single from Denzer Guzman, the next batter, but Adam Hall recorded his first outfield assist of the season with a strike to the plate, ending the inning.

Biloxi tied the game in the fourth with a single from Eric Brown Jr. and took a 2-1 lead in the sixth with a solo home run from Brock Wilken, his sixth of the year. Later in the frame, Darrien Miller extended the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single to right that scored Carlos Rodriguez to second.

After Shuckers' starter Shane Smith exited with the bases loaded in the fifth with one out, Craig Yoho struck out Denzer Guzman and Sam Brown on a slider and a changeup, keeping Rocket City off the board. Smith finished his night by allowing one run over 4.1 innings, lowering his ERA to 3.12 in six starts since joining the rotation. Yoho tallied four strikeouts in relief over 1.1 innings, bringing his total to 18 over his first 8.0 innings in Double-A.

Out of the bullpen, Nate Peterson stranded two inherited runners and retired all seven batters faced and Blake Holub recorded his third save of the season with a perfect ninth inning, including two strikeouts. Yoho (1-0) earned the win while Ivan Armstrong (5-1) took the loss for Rocket City.

For Biloxi, Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-4) recorded his fourth multi-hit game in his last five while Darrien Miller (2-for-4) recorded his third multi-hit game in the last week.

The series continues on Wednesday from Toyota Field at 6:35 p.m. Jacob Misiorowski (0-2, 3.88) will start for Biloxi against Caden Dana (4-4, 2.31) for the Trash Pandas. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

