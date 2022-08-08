Ross Olsson Back with Solar Bears

August 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Ross Olsson on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

Olsson, 27, was acquired by the Solar Bears this past season via trade on March 24 after recording 28 points (19g-9a) in 41 games with the Worcester Railers. Following the trade, Olsson notched seven points (2g-5a) in 10 games with the Solar Bears; he finished the year tied for the most power-play goals (10) among Eastern Conference skaters and was the only ECHL player with at least 10 power-play goals and over 100 penalty minutes. Olsson also made his American Hockey League debut during the 2021-22 campaign, appearing in four combined contests with the Bridgeport Islanders and Providence Bruins, registering one assist.

In 122 career ECHL games with Orlando, Worcester, Kansas City and Indy, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward has posted totals of 64 points (36g-28a) in 122 matches.

Prior to turning pro, Olsson played for Endicott College, where he was twice named Commonwealth Coast Conference Second Team All-Conference for the Gulls program, logging 134 points (55g-79a) in 94 career games. Olsson ended his tenure at Endicott as the school's all-time leader in points, assists and power-play goals (23).

Before joining Endicott, the Billerica, Massachusetts native played one year in the USPHL Premier division with the Islanders Hockey Club, collecting 41 points (13g-28a) in 50 games. Additionally, Olsson played in the NAHL with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Springfield Jr. Blues, where he accrued 11 points (4g-7a) in 26 games and helped Fairbanks capture the 2014 Robertson Cup. Olsson also competed in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Lincoln Stars, tallying 23 points (7g-16a) in 56 games. Olsson was a selection for the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 2012-13.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Ross Olsson

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

About the Orlando Solar Bears:

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud affiliate of the NHL's Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and members of the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America. In 10 seasons of operation, the team has qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs five times. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel, and headwear can be purchased at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.