C.J. Yakimowicz Chooses Heartlanders for First Pro Destination

Coralville, Iowa - Forward C.J. Yakimowicz signed his first professional contract with the Iowa Heartlanders Monday, an ECHL deal for the 2022-23 season.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 209 pounds, Yakimowicz (pronounced: YAH-kih-MO-vitch) is coming off a four-season career at the USports level for Dalhousie University in Halifax, N.S. He is a former St. Louis Blues draft pick (2014, 6th rd., 172 ov.).

2022-23 Roster

Forwards (7): Zach White, Yuki Miura, Jake Smith, Cole Stallard, Josh Koepplinger, Alec Broetzman, C.J. Yakimowicz

Defensemen (5): Riese Zmolek, Ryan Wheeler, Jake Stevens, Connor Russell, T.J. Fergus

Goaltenders (1): Corbin Kaczperski

C.J. Yakimowicz: "After I talked with Derek Damon, it really solidified me about wanting to come to Iowa and become a Heartlander. It's a really good chance to develop my game and play a good role with the team. I like to play anywhere and be a big forward and create some havoc in the offensive zone and creating chances for my teammates."

Derek Damon: "We expect C.J. to bring a physical, hard-working style to the Heartland. He's received stellar reviews from his time at Dalhousie and is a great get for our forward unit. Last season, we felt during certain stretches we were missing the brand of hockey C.J. is capable of playing so we're excited to get him to Coralville and watch him perform in a few months."

Yakimowicz registered 19 goals, 48 points and 176 penalty minutes over his time at Dalhousie (2017-22). In that time, he played four seasons due to the USports shutdown in 2020-21. While in the OHL, the Kingston, PA native won the 2016 Memorial Cup with London. He generated 31 goals, 87 points and 322 penalty minutes from 2013-17 in the OHL with London and Sudbury.

The Heartlanders 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. The team opens their second season in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

