Allen Americans Team Golf Scramble Coming in October

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and CUTX Event Center announce the Allen Americans Golf Scramble is set for Tuesday, October 18th at The Courses at Watters Creek.

It will be a 12:30 pm shotgun start, with the range open for complimentary use beginning at 12:00 pm.

The cost per player is $125, which includes golf, cart fee, free range balls, one drink ticket, and a post round meal.

Following dinner, stick around for the post-scramble awards and a mix & mingle with the 2022-2023 Allen Americans roster.

For more information on this year's scramble, call 972-912-1000 for more information.

