Roskam, Samson, Devine Return for 2023

March 13, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - C Luke Roskam, INF Nate Samson and INF Drew Devine are all returning for the upcoming season, the club has announced.

Roskam returns for his second season in Lincoln after an outstanding debut at the end of 2022, where he hit .344 with four homers and 17 RBIs and posted a 1.094 OPS in 18 games with the 'Dogs.

Roskam made his professional debut with Grand Junction of the Pioneer League in 2021, where he hit .339 with 12 homers and 63 RBIs across 69 games. He began last year in the Seattle Mariners organization, appearing in seven games with the ACL Mariners.

Roskam spent five seasons at Nebraska, hitting .266 with 22 homers and 144 RBIs in 200 career collegiate games.

Samson also returns after a brief 'Dogs debut at the end of last year. One of the all-time American Association greats, Samson has played 1,397 career professional games and has reached as high as Triple-A in the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers' systems.

Samson appeared in one regular season game last year, but did pick up a hit against Kansas City in the first round of the playoffs. He owns a career .284 average with 49 homers and 585 RBIs to go with a .344 on-base percentage. Samson previously spent seven seasons with Sioux City.

Devine returns for his third season in Lincoln, having debuted at the end of 2021 and providing depth after missing time with injury in 2022.

A product of Western Michigan University, Devine has 42 career professional games with the 'Dogs. He hit .307 with nine homers and 83 RBIs in 169 games at WMU, and he hit his first career professional homer with Lincoln last season.

Devine missed the first month-and-a-half of 2022 after sustaining a hand injury, but he featured largely down the stretch of Lincoln's run to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

