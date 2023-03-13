Cougars and Forest Preserve District of Kane County Settle on Terms for Stadium Lease

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars and the Forest Preserve District of Kane County have mutually agreed on terms for the lease of Northwestern Medicine Field.

"We are pleased to come to an agreement and move forward," Cougars Owner and President Dr. Bob Froehlich said. "The partnership between the Forest Preserve District of Kane County and the Cougars is greatly valued. We look forward to playing the 2023 season at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field and for many seasons to come."

The force majeure claims from the 2021 season have been resolved as of Thursday, March 2, 2023.

"We are happy to have resolved the 2021 issue," said Forest Preserve Executive Director Benjamin Haberthur. "We are pleased our two organizations have come to an agreement and we are happy to continue this partnership."

The Kane County Cougars open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now with single game tickets expected to go on sale in the spring.

The Kane County Cougars are a professional baseball team located in Geneva, Illinois and are members of the American Association of Professional Baseball, an official MLB Partner League. Since the Cougars establishment in Geneva in 1991, the organization has seen over 190 Alumni reach the major leagues, including players such as Miguel Cabrera, Kyle Schwarber, Willson Contreras and Nelson Cruz.

