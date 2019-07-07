Rose Powers Boomers to Series Win

WASHINGTON, PA - Matt Rose homered twice and drove home six runs as the Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, scored a 7-1 win over the Washington Wild Things in Pennsylvania to win the series headed into the All-Star break.

Schaumburg jumped ahead in the first. Jimmy Galusky recorded a one-out single and scored with two away on a double from Quincy Nieporte. The lead extended to 2-0 in the fourth when Brock Carpenter reached on a three-base error and crossed the plate on a wild pitch. Rose throttled his first homer of the game in the fifth, off the scoreboard in left to also plate Nieporte and make the score 4-0. Cameron Baranek hit his second homer of the series in the fifth to cut into the deficit. Rose punctuated the game with a three-run homer in the ninth.

Payton Lobdell twirled a quality start to grab the win, allowing just one run in six innings. The trio of Darrell Thompson, Dylan Stutsman and All-Star Connor Eller combined to strike out seven over three scoreless frames. Rose posted the second highest single-game RBI total in franchise history while notching the second multi-homer game of the year. Galusky owns the other. The Boomers finished with 14 hits, four from Rose and three each from Galusky and Nieporte.

Nick Oddo and Eller will represent the Boomers (26-25) at the All-Star festivities in New York this week. Schaumburg returns home following the All-Star break on July 12. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

