Rookie Wins MiLBY for Best Blooper of 2021

Here's some paw-some news for one of our favorite ballpark visitors in 2021. Rookie is an MiLBY champion!

After a fan-vote of the best bloopers of 2021, the award goes to the Trenton Thunder Bat Dog, Rookie, for his impromptu visit to the mound during a Buffalo Bisons game last September.

The 7-year-old golden retriever is a third-generation bat dog with the Thunder, following in the pawprints of his grandpup, Chase, and dad Derby. Following the Bisons temporary stay in Trenton to begin the 2021 season, the team invited Rookie to Buffalo to be a part of one of the team's popular Dog Day at the Park.

During the game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Rookie went to work, helping his Bisons teammates by retrieving bats following their plate appearances. But Sahlen Field presented some challenges as the home dugout in Buffalo is on the third base side, as opposed to the first base side at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Despite some pre-game practice, Rookie got a little confused and excited in the moment, hoping out in the middle of Cavan Biggio's first inning at bat. The moment soon went viral, and was shared on social media around the world and even made shows such as Good Morning America, ESPN Sportscenter and the Today Show.

After the event, Rookie made sure to issue a formal apology... but that's okay, Rookie... it was an honest mistake. You are still a good and congratulations as you are now a MiLBY Award winner!

I want to apologize to my fren Cavan Biggio, for running out on the field last night during his at bat in the @BuffaloBisons game. I was just so excited to be retrieving bats again. I hope Cavan and @BlueJays are not mad at me.#sorry pic.twitter.com/BDeYnCHOAV

- Rookie (@BatdogRookie) September 23, 2021

