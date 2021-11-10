RailRiders announce 2022 game times

November 10, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced their home game times for the 2022 season. The upcoming season opens on April 5 and continues through September 21 with a full 144-game schedule, including 72 games at PNC Field.

The first pitch for all weeknight games throughout the season will be at 6:35 p.m. Saturday games in April and May will start at 4:05 and shift to 6:05 starting on June 4 for the remainder of the year. Sunday games will begin at 1:05 p.m.

The RailRiders will host two STEM School Day games in 2022 with early start times. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays Syracuse on Wednesday, May 11, and Jacksonville on Wednesday, May 25, beginning at 11:05 a.m.

Full, half and partial season ticket memberships as well as mini and flex plans are on sale now. Find more information online at swbrailriders.com or by calling (570) 969-2255.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from November 10, 2021

RailRiders announce 2022 game times - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.