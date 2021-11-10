Tides Announce 2022 Game Times at Harbor Park

The Norfolk Tides today announced their home game start times for the 2022 game schedule. The 2022 campaign is slated to begin on Tuesday, April 5th, with the Tides hosting the Charlotte Knights at 6:35 p.m.

This will set a new trend for the 2022 season, where the Tides will play 38 games starting at 6:35 p.m. compared to the four home night games that started that early in 2021. All 12 Friday night home games will start at 7:05 p.m., while Sunday, July 3 vs. Gwinnett will start at 6:05 p.m. to round out the 51 night games scheduled at Harbor Park.

Most Thursday games at Harbor Park will feature 12:05 p.m. matinees, with only two Thursday night games on July 14 vs. Worcester and August 4 vs. Nashville. Besides the game on July 3, all Sunday games at Harbor Park will be played at 1:05 p.m. or 4:05 p.m. The first six home Sunday games will be slated at 1:05 p.m., followed by four 4:05 p.m. games from July 17 to September 4. The final home game of the season is on Sunday, September 18 at 1:05 p.m. vs. Charlotte, totaling 21 home day games at Harbor Park in 2022.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase 2022 season tickets now by reaching 757-622-2222. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com throughout the off-season for the most up-to-date information.

