Rookie of the Year: CJ Kirst
Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
CJ Kirst backed up the hype all season long!
34 goals. 37 assists. Rookie of the Year.
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics
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