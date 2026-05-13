NLL Toronto Rock

Rookie of the Year: CJ Kirst

Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
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CJ Kirst backed up the hype all season long!

34 goals. 37 assists. Rookie of the Year.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from May 13, 2026


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