Rookie Forwards Ederer, Powlowski Added to the Ice Flyers

September 10, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have added two rookie forwards to the 2019-20 season with the signing of Michael Ederer and David Powlowski.

Ederer is a 23-year-old forward out of Lancaster, NY. The 5-foot-11-inch, 181-pound rookie is coming out of NCAA Division I college hockey with St. Lawrence University. In 103 games throughout his collegiate career, he scored 18 goals, added 22 assists for 40 points. His last two seasons of junior hockey was split between OJHL's Buffalo Jr. Sabres and the BCHL's Merritt Centennials. In 108 games, Ederer tallied 51 goals and 51 assists for 102 points.

"Michael is a talented player who will bring not only skill but also a lot of speed to the forward position," Head Coach Rod Aldoff commented. "He is another character person who will bring it every day, and is someone I know our fans will enjoy watching."

Powlowski is a 6-foot-1-inch, 181-pound native of Rochester, NY. The 25-year-old played his college hockey at NCAA Division III Nazareth College. He scored 28 goals, added 25 assists totaling 53 points in 100 games. He played his junior hockey in the NAHL primarily with the Wenatchee Wild. In his last two seasons, he scored 29 times and had 29 assists for 58 points in 110 games.

"David is coming to us from a stellar college career at Nazareth College. He's another player with great speed and vision for the game," Aldoff stated. "He has a reputation of being a great teammate and person away from the rink. I look forward to watching David play and grow as a pro."

The Ice Flyers opening weekend is just over five weeks away. Season tickets and group tickets are available now, and can be purchased by calling the Ice Flyers office at 850-466-3111.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.