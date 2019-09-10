Thunderbolts, Junior League of Evansville to host "Bolts Family Bash"

The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and the Junior League of Evansville are joining forces to play host to "Family Bash" at Swonder Arena in Evansville, Sunday October 13, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The event, which is being presented by the Junior League of Evansville, is titled "Bolts Family Bash". It will feature selected Thunderbolts players teaching the hockey basics, as well as tips, tricks and advice to fans. Then participants will be given the opportunity to demonstrate what they've learned on the ice.

"Bolts Family Bash" is open to the public. The cost is $15 per person, which will entitle the participant admission to the event, one goal zone ticket to the Thunderbolts home opener Saturday, October 19 against the Birmingham Bulls. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Junior League of Evansville and its fight against hunger.

To purchase tickets to the event, go to www.juniorleagueofevansville.org .

