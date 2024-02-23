Rome Emperors Join MiLB's Copa de la Diversión

ROME, GA - The Rome Emperors announced on Friday that they would be joining Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión, a series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball™ teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities.

On May 3rd, 4th, and 5th this year, the Rome Emperors will take the field as the Duraznos de Roma, which translates to the Rome Peaches.

The Peach, or Durazno, has a storied history in Georgia. The sweet fruit first made its way to Georgia in 1571 when Franciscan monks introduced peaches to St. Simons and Cumberland islands. The Cherokee Indian tribe, who had roots right here in Rome, began cultivating peaches in the 1700's, and the rest is history. Georgians began rapidly growing and producing peaches, and quickly earned the state nickname "The Peach State."

Peaches also have a large significance in Mexican agriculture. Today, the peach is the most important fruit species that is cultivated in central and southern Mexico due to the wide distribution and high local demand.

Peaches are used across Mexican and Latin American cuisine such as the spicy and sweet peach salsa that bursts with juicy tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno, and lime, or the Mexican grilled peach sorbet that blends ripe, grilled peaches with cinnamon and chipotle for a light cool dessert.

The peach, or Durazno, serves as a cultural bridge in Rome, connecting our deep and powerful Latino community to our historic agricultural success.

As part of our Copa de la Diversión weekend, the first 1,000 fans through the gates on May 4th will go home with a Sugar Skull Bobblehead thanks to our friends at Giggity's!

