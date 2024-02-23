Aberdeen IronBirds Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

The IronBirds today announced their 2024 promotional schedule, which features 17 theme nights, 12 fireworks days, and 5 Crab Feast Sundays. The club also announced that single game tickets will go on sale Monday, February 26th, 2024.

Returning theme nights this year include fan favorites, such as Marvel's© Defenders of the Diamond, Star Wars ©™ Night, Chesapeake Bay Decoys presented by UniFirst, Zorb Ball Tournament of Champions presented by Ledo Pizza, and three (3) Bark in the Park Nights presented by Dogtopia.

New theme nights this year include Margaritaville on June 29th, Top Gun on July 19th, BLUE Out Night presented by Kennedy Krieger Institute, Renaissance Festival on August 16th, and Harry Potter on August 23rd.

In addition, Catch on the Field presented by Constellation Home will now take place prior to all Sunday home games from 1:00pm to 1:25pm. Kids Run the Bases presented by the Highlands School will take place after all IronBirds Sunday home games for children ages 14 and under.

Opened in 2002, the IronBirds are owned by Cal Ripken, Jr. and Bill Ripken, Aberdeen natives, and play High-A professional minor league baseball in the South Atlantic League as a Baltimore Orioles affiliate. 2024 will be the 22*nd* year and 22*nd* season of IronBirds baseball. For more information, visit www.goironbirds.com or visit IronBirds social media.

