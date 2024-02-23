BlueClaws Unveil 2024 Promotional Schedule

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - With just six weeks left until Opening Night at the Jersey Shore on April 5th, the BlueClaws have unveiled their 2024 promotional calendar.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season go on sale on Friday, March 1st online at BlueClaws.com. The full calendar is always available at BlueClaws.com/Promotions.

"This is a very exciting time of the year," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "Our 2024 promo calendar combines some longstanding popular promotions with some new and exciting nights. We can't wait for April 5th to get the summer underway!"

Presently, BlueClaws 5 & 10-game Membership Plans are on sale. These include tickets to the best games of the year. Plus, at each game, plan holders receive a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game play. Finally, each plan comes with a bonus ticket to Opening Night at the Jersey Shore on April 5th. Click here for more information on BlueClaws Membership Plans or call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

This year, the BlueClaws will have two Bobblehead Giveaways honoring former BlueClaws and current Phillies mainstays. On July 6th, the first 1,000 fans receive a Bryson Stott Shore to the Show Bobblehead thanks to RWJBarnabas Health, and on July 27th, the first 1,000 fans receive an Alec Bohm Shore to the Show Bobblehead thanks to Taylor Pork Roll. Stott played for the BlueClaws in 2021, their first year as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, while Bohm was a member of the 2019 BlueClaws.

The team's popular Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series returns with three shows this summer. The Snakes play as part of Irish Heritage Night, presented by New Jersey Natural Gas, on June 29th. The BlueClaws welcome back Splintered Sunlight to the Sand Bar on July 13th. Finally, After the Reign returns to the ShoreTown stage on August 17th as part of Country Night festivities.

The Marvel universe returns to ShoreTown Ballpark again this summer. On June 1st, the BlueClaws will host Captain America and Ant-Man for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. Then, on July 26th, Spider-Man visits the ballpark as part of Marvel Super Hero™ Night with post-game fireworks.

Bark in the Park, presented by 95.9 WRAT and 100.1 WJRZ, a full-day dog celebration which includes a pre-game festival outside the stadium, is set for Sunday, June 2nd.

The BlueClaws will be home on Father's Day, June 16th, for a baseball and dad celebration featuring a post-game father/child catch on the field. Star Wars Night is Friday, July 12th and presented by RWJBarnabas Health. The BlueClaws will have characters on hand plus special promotions and other entertainment.

While Halloween and Christmas fall in the baseball off-season, the BlueClaws will still celebrate them at the ballpark this summer. Halfway to Halloween, presented by Moms of Business, on May 3rd will include a costume parade and trick-or-treating. Santa makes a summer visit to ShoreTown on July 25th as part of Christmas in July festivities.

The Medusas de Jersey Shore, presented by New Jersey Natural Gas, will make three appearances this summer, beginning with a Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 5th. Additional Medusas games include May 31st and August 15th as the BlueClaws celebrate the best of Hispanic culture and heritage throughout these games.

The Phillie Phanatic returns to the ballpark on May 10th for his lone visit this year. On May 11th, the BlueClaws will celebrate Buster's Birthday and host Touch-Some-Trucks Day, where fans can explore vehicles from local first responders and construction groups, among others.

The BlueClaws previously announced a fireworks schedule featuring 13 shows starting with Opening Night on April 5th and including summer Fridays, July 4th, and select additional shows.

Promo Calendar Highlights

April 5th - Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (Jenkinson's Boardwalk)

April 20th - Monmouth County Day

May 3rd - Halfway to Halloween (Moms of Business)

May 4th - Ocean County Day

May 5th - Cinco de Mayo & Medusas de Jersey Shore (New Jersey Natural Gas)

May 10th - Phillie Phanatic Appearance

May 11th - Buster's Birthday & Touch-Some-Trucks Day

May 31st - Medusas de Jersey Shore Fiesta (New Jersey Natural Gas)

June 1st - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

June 2nd - Bark in the Park (95.9 WRAT & 100.1 WJRZ)

June 13th - First Responders Night (RWJBarnabas Health)

June 14th - Girl Scout Family Night (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore)

June 15th - Pride Night

June 29th - Irish Heritage Night (New Jersey Natural Gas) with The Snakes (Farro's Tees)

July 4th - Red, White & BlueClaws Night (Camping World)

July 6th - Bryson Stott Bobblehead Night (RWJBarnabas Health)

July 11th - Military Appreciation Night (OceanFirst Bank)

July 12th - Star Wars Night (RWJBarnabas Health)

July 13th - Splintered Sunlight Performance (Farro's Tees)

July 25th - Christmas in July (New Jersey Lottery)

July 26th - Marvel Super Hero™ Night

July 27th - Alec Bohm Bobblehead Night (Taylor Pork Roll)

August 15th - Medusas de Jersey Shore (New Jersey Natural Gas)

August 16th - Scout Night (Jersey Shore Council, Boy Scouts of America)

August 17th - Salute to Heroes Night with After the Reign (Farro's Tees)

August 29th - Wait, Who Are These Guys?

August 31st - Fan Appreciation Night

September 1st - Season Finale with Post-Game Fan Photo on the Field

Day of the week promotions return, with various specials for fans on select days of the week. These include:

Thirsty Thursdays (95.9 WRAT) - $2 Coors & Coors Light cans

Silver Sluggers Thursdays (Association Advisors NJ) - members of the BlueClaws Silver Sluggers Club for seniors eat free on Thursday nights

Fireworks Fridays - post-game fireworks on Opening Night and Fridays after Memorial Day

Summer Concert Series (Farro's Tees) - live music in the Sand Bar on select Saturday games

Sunday Family Fun Days - members of the Jenkinson's Boardwalk BlueClaws Kids Club eat free thanks to Sabrett

Pups in the Park - dogs are welcome at Sunday games thanks to AmeriHealth

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. The BlueClaws have drawn over 8-million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark since their 2001 inception.

