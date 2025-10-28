Roll. The. Tape.: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 34 Nominees

The final week of the USL Championship regular season saw the league's goalkeeper's make some remarkable denials! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week, presented by Terminix, below. Voting runs through Friday, Oct. 31, at 12 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 28, 2025

