Rojas Jr's Grand Slam Not Enough In Cutters' loss

August 26, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters were unable to mount the complete comeback as they fall to the West Virginia Black Bears 16-8 in Game 2 of this road series.

The Cutters tallied all their runs in one inning that was boosted with a grand slam by Freddy Rojas, Jr. Other offensive standouts for the Cutters were Jalen Greer who was 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Brayland Skinner, Mason Minzey, Jose Gonzalez, Tyler Lasch, and Will Fuenning all collected a hit a piece.

The Crosscutters started John Mikolaicyk who went three innings allowing seven runs on eight hits with five walks and a strikeout. James Reilly went an inning where he allowed two runs on two hits. Enrico Peele took over and went an inning and a third where he allowed three runs on two hits and three walks. Jared Kengott also went an inning and a third where he gave up two runs on four hits and a walk. Noah Robinson went the final inning and a third for the Cutters where he allowed two runs on two hits, along with three walks.

WP: Nate Madej (1-4)LP: John Mikolaicyk (1-6)SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 16-24

Next Game: Sunday, August 27th, 2023, at West Virginia, 4:00 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Cutters Win, You Win; Belly Buster XXIII

0DATE: August 26, 2023

Final Score: Williamsport 8 West Virginia 16

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.