Rojas Jr's Grand Slam Not Enough In Cutters' loss
August 26, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
The Williamsport Crosscutters were unable to mount the complete comeback as they fall to the West Virginia Black Bears 16-8 in Game 2 of this road series.
The Cutters tallied all their runs in one inning that was boosted with a grand slam by Freddy Rojas, Jr. Other offensive standouts for the Cutters were Jalen Greer who was 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Brayland Skinner, Mason Minzey, Jose Gonzalez, Tyler Lasch, and Will Fuenning all collected a hit a piece.
The Crosscutters started John Mikolaicyk who went three innings allowing seven runs on eight hits with five walks and a strikeout. James Reilly went an inning where he allowed two runs on two hits. Enrico Peele took over and went an inning and a third where he allowed three runs on two hits and three walks. Jared Kengott also went an inning and a third where he gave up two runs on four hits and a walk. Noah Robinson went the final inning and a third for the Cutters where he allowed two runs on two hits, along with three walks.
WP: Nate Madej (1-4)LP: John Mikolaicyk (1-6)SV: N/A
Crosscutters Record: 16-24
Next Game: Sunday, August 27th, 2023, at West Virginia, 4:00 p.m.
Next Home Game/Promotion: Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, vs State College, 6:35 p.m.
Cutters Win, You Win; Belly Buster XXIII
0DATE: August 26, 2023
Final Score: Williamsport 8 West Virginia 16
