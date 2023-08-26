Wrestlers, Fireworks Thrill Crowd on Saturday Night, Spikes Fall to Keys, 3-0

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- In the final Saturday home game of the 2023 season, the State College Spikes welcomed a total of eight national championships to the Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as Carter Starocci, Roman Bravo-Young and Aaron Brooks signed autographs, and fans watched FIREWORKS From the Fieldas they lit up the skies after the game, where the Spikes fell to the Frederick Keys, 3-0.

Starocci, Bravo-Young and Brooks met and greeted fans for approximately an hour on the concourse to highlight Wrestling Night at the ballpark. The trio have each carved out legendary careers on the mat in Happy Valley, with all three winning national titles in 2021 and 2022, Starocci and Brooks each capturing a third crown in 2023, and each of them as linchpins of lineups that have won the last two team national titles for Penn State.

Fans were also able to come down to the infield of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to witness the lights flying high into the Happy Valley skies at the next-to-last FIREWORKS From the Field show of 2023, presented by McClure Company.

In on-field action, Kirkland Bank sof Frederick (21-17 2nd Half) plated the game's first two runs on one sacrifice fly in the third inning, with Logan Thomason driving in the third on a sixth-inning single.

Jackson Lindley (0-2) made a solid start for the Spikes (21-20 2nd Half), matching a season long with five innings and yielding two earned runs, but taking the loss. Lindley allowed a total of five hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Frederick starter Albert Cuello-Batista (2-1) picked up the win with five-plus innings on the mound, allowing four hits, four walks and a hit batsman while recording three strikeouts. Caiden Wood (4) tossed the final four innings for the save, giving up one hit and striking out one batter in the process.

The loss also reduced the Spikes' elimination number for the Major League Baseball Draft League second-half title race to one, as they fell five games back of West Virginia with six to play.

Sunday, the Spikes complete their weekend series against the Keys with a 4:05 p.m. matchup at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Derrick Cherry (3-2) will head to the hill for State College, while Frederick will go with left-hander James Deloatch (3-1).

