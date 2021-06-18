Rockies Three Run Seventh Snaps Mustangs Winning Streak

Billings, MT - The Billings Mustangs (11-13) winning streak is snapped at three after the Grand Junction Rockies (9-15) rallied back late to down Billings 5-3.

The Mustangs were handed another quality start from Cody Hacker who went six innings and allowed two runs, both which were unearned.

Grand Junction got on the board first with a two run fifth inning. The Mustangs defense melted and was charged with four errors in the frame.

In the sixth inning, the Mustangs offense bounced back and supplied three runs for their starter. Daniel Cipriano delivered a key RBI single to tie the game before a sacrifice fly from David Noworyta gave the Mustangs their first lead of the game.

Grand Junction got to the Mustangs bullpen in the seventh and retook the lead 5-3. After a sacrifice fly from Dondrei Hubbard, Luke Roskam blasted a bases clearing double down the right field line to give the Rockies a two run cushion.

Tyler Johnson and Robbie Baker combined for five strikeouts in the final two innings to hand the Rockies their first win in the series and also snap their three game losing skid.

For the Mustangs offense, Anthony Amicangelo recorded his fifth straight multi-hit game, picking up two singles tonight.

The Mustangs look to get back in the win column tomorrow in game four of a six game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

