Hawks See Lead Slip Away Late

June 18, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Idaho Falls, ID - The Boise Hawks saw their lead slip away in the final inning, losing 7-6 on a Daniel Martins-Molinari walk-off double to the Idaho Falls Chukars at Melaleuca Field.

The Hawks saw themselves move out in front early, scoring a run in the top of the second. Wladimir Galindo led off the inning with a double off the right field fence, before coming home to score on the very next pitch when Tyler Jorgensen laced a single past the diving Chukars second baseman.

Two more Boise batters came across the plate in the third, Myles Harris got hit by a pitch and then Roby Enríquez doubled down the right field line to put runners on second and third, allowing Bryce Brown to hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Harris, and then Galindo would come through with a two out single to bring home Enríquez to make the score 3-0.

After four scoreless innings, Jay Baggs was two inches away from making it five straight, but a two out throwing error allowed two runs to cross, and then Thomas DeBonville hit a triple to chase Baggs who went four and two thirds, allowing three runs although none of them were earned.

Idaho Falls moved ahead in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Martins-Molinari RBI double to make the score 4-3 Chukars but the Hawks answered back in a big way.

I'm the top of the eighth Wladimir Galindo hit a two strike fastball over the fence in dead center to tie the game at four and then Roby Enríquez drove in Matt Dallas and Kolton Kendrick on a two out two strike single to give Boise the 6-4 lead.

The Chukars got the three runs back in the bottom of the ninth, starting things out with a walk, before a throwing error put runners at second and third with no outs. After Thomas DeBonville singled to left center to tie the game, Martins-Molinari ended it with a line drive over the head of Roby Enríquez in right for his second double in as many at-bats, giving the Chukars the 7-6 walk-off win.

First pitch for Friday night's rubber match is set for 7:15, with Matt Gabbert getting the ball for the Boise Hawks, as he makes his second start of the year, facing off against Joe Slocum of Idaho Falls.

