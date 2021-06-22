Rockies Slip Past Billings 6-5

Billings, MT - Strong defense and pitching by the Grand Junction Rockies (12-15) pushed them past the Billings Mustangs (11-16) 6-5. The Rockies captured the final four games on the road in Billings to win the season series.

For the third straight game, Grand Junction scored first with a sacrifice fly by Dondrei Hubbard in the third inning. Hubbard finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI and a hit in all six games.

Anthony Amicangelo three-run bomb in the bottom of the third, gave the Mustangs the temporary lead. Amicangelo finished with two hits and now has seven multi-hit games in his last eight appearances.

Austin Elder RBI single in the fourth, drew the Rockies closer and cut the Mustangs lead to 3-2 in the fourth.

Kelvin Maldonado sacrifice fly in the sixth inning tied the game at three.

Liam Sabino gave the Mustangs the lead in the seventh as he smacked the first pitch he saw over the right field fence for his first home run of the season. After seven, the Stangs led 4-3.

In the eighth, the Rockies plated three in thanks to two defensive errors by the Mustangs defense. All three runs would be unearned. Chris Eusay bashed his team leading fifth home run in the bottom of the inning but Robbie Baker picked up his fourth save of the season, shutting down the Mustangs 6-5. Baker pushed his ERA down to 0.52 and has allowed just one earned run in 17 1/3 innings.

The Mustangs offense struck for three home runs in the game, which tied their season high (Idaho Falls 5/21/21 (3).

The Mustangs are off tomorrow but travel for a six game road series against the Boise Hawks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

