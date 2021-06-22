Chukars Offense Rolls in Early Innings in Loss

Idaho Falls, ID. - The PaddleHeads received bad news before the first pitch of the series finale between the Chukars and PaddleHeads was even thrown when it was announced that Sunday evening's 'Knock Out' victory would be rescinded due to rule infraction. Both teams would then continue the 'Knock Out' before Monday's scheduled game would begin.

The Chukars would ultimately win the 'Knock Out' giving Idaho Falls an opportunity to earn a three-game sweep. The PaddleHeads battled in the early innings, but the Chukars attack would prove to be too much in the end in a 17-10 defeat.

After falling into a 6-1 hole in the first inning, Missoula would fight back with a five-run rally to tie the game at six.

Highlighting the frame would be a pair of home runs from Cameron Thompson, and McClain O'Conner. The home run for Thompson was the first of his professional career. The Texas native would finish 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored.

Despite the push from Missoula, the Chukars offense would prove to be too much to handle bringing 11 combined runs to the plate in the third, and fourth innings. Idaho Falls would bring 11 batters to the plate in a 7 run third inning highlighted by a pair of triples, and a home run. Starter Domingo Pena would not make it through the third inning suffering his first loss of the season.

The PaddleHeads continued to put good at-bats together despite the lopsided score scoring in innings five through seven. Aaron Bond, and Jose Reyes homered in that stretch to cut into the deficit. The home run for Bond was his seventh of the season which ranks second in the Pioneer League.

Relivers Rabon Martin, and Jackson Sigman were both also outstanding out of the bullpen allowing only two hits over four innings of work. In the two scoreless innings from Sigman, the Texas native would strike out the side in both frames.

With the loss, Missoula (19-8) saw its lead trimmed in the Northern Division to two games over the Idaho Falls Chukars (17-10). The PaddleHeads are now set to return home for a 9 game homestand which begins on Wednesday June 23 opposite the Southern Division leading Raptors (20-7). Missoula's next six games will be opposite Ogden. First pitch on Wednesday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Get your tickets now at www.gopaddleheads.com. If you cannot make it to the ballpark, listen in to all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

