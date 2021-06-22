Offensive Explosion Gives Hawks Series Victory

Ogden, UT - The Boise Hawks came from behind, scoring runs in every inning from the fourth to the ninth, to take the series off the Ogden Raptors, winning 12-8 in the series finale from Lindquist Field.

The Raptors scored right away, getting Jakob Goldfarb home from third base on an Owen Taylor RBI single in the bottom of the first,

Goldfarb would again cross the plate in the third, bringing home Andy Armstrong along with him on his league leading ninth home run this year to make it 3-0 Ogden in the last of the third.

Boise would start their comeback in the top of the fourth, using timely hitting from Kolton Kendrick, as he smoked a double off the right-center fence with two outs to score Christian Funk and Wladimir Galindo to make it 3-2.

The tying run would cross the plate in the fifth for the Hawks, as Tyler Jorgensen hit a ball to second base that could have been an inning ending double play. Instead Raptors 2nd baseman, Raul Shah couldn't field it cleanly and ended up allowing Myles Miller to score on the RBI groundout.

In the sixth the Hawks would grab their first lead of the game, using back to back singles from Kendrick and Myles Harris to put runners at second and third before a Miller walk loaded the bases.

New signing Jason Dicochea would drive all of them home with a ground ball that went sizzling past the 3rd base bag before rolling into foul territory and heading to the left field corner to put Boise ahead 6-3.

Boise would add another in the 7th but Ogden would come roaring back scoring four in the bottom half to tie it at 7.

Although they had lost the lead the Boise offensive momentum could not be stopped, as they took their lead right back in the next half inning.

A walk and a single put Funk and Galindo at first and second, and Tyler Jorgensen singled back up the middle to score Funk to make it 8-7.

Later on in that same inning Kendrick would deliver another huge two out swing, driving in two more with a double down the right field line making the score 10-7.

Kendrick finished the day with a 3-4 line with 4 RBIs and two doubles, all coming with two outs.

The ball off Kendrick's bat would be enough to win the game but the Hawks added two more in the 9th to make the final score 12-8.

With the victory Boise managed to win their first series of the year, taking two out of three against Ogden and three out of six on the weeks road trip.

Boise returns to Memorial Stadium after Tuesday's day off, opening a six game home stand against the Billings Mustangs. Matt Dallas will start game one on Wednesday for the Boise Hawks, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15.

