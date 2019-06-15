Rockies Shut out 12-0 in Season Opener

June 15, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





In a rematch of the 2018 Pioneer League South Division Championship, Ogden rocketed Grand Junction pitching for 12 runs and 15 hits on the league's opening night.

First baseman Justin Yurchak led the barrage against Grand Junction helping chase Rockies' starter Andrew Quezada after just 3.1 innings with a double in the first inning and a three-run home run in the second to put Ogden on top 6-0 heading into the third inning.

Although he was charged for five earned runs, Quezada allowed 10 hits and was on the hill for nine Raptors' runs while struggling to put hitters away on two-strike counts.

In relief, the Rockies' bullpen was up-and-down as Ever Moya and Anderson Bido combined for 2.2 scoreless innings with no hits and three strikeouts. However, Anderson Pilar and Juan Mejia struggled with a combined three earned runs on five hits and two walks in two innings.

Ogden starter Kevin Malisheski shut down any and all Grand Junction offense. The 21-year-old didn't allow a base runner until Yolki Pena led off the fifth with a single.

Antonio Hernandez and Edward Cuello tossed three innings to shutout the Rockies and allow just three runners into scoring position all game.

Ogden will host Grand Junction for game two of the four-game series on Saturday night. Jeronimo Castro is scheduled to make the start for the Raptors with Anderson Amarista the likely arm for the Rockies.

