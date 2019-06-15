D-Backs Assign Brickhouse to Osprey

June 15, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey





GREAT FALLS, MT - The Arizona Diamondbacks have sent first baseman Spencer Brickhouse to the Missoula Osprey after grabbing him in the 2019 MLB Draft. From East Carolina University, the two-time All-American Conference first team selection, finished the 2019 collegiate season hitting .335 with 14 home runs, 14 doubles, 56 RBI, and 57 runs, in 60 games. His 45 walks led to a .467 on-base percentage, with his power numbers, he combined for a 1.093 OPS. In 2018, he was a .298 hitter with 10 homers, 16 doubles, and 50 RBI, on his way to a conference tournament Most Outstanding Player nod. Named to three different Freshman All-American teams, he debuted for the Pirates as a .310 hitter with 10 homers, and 28 RBI, and 36 runs in 57 games.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native is scheduled to make his debut tonight at first base against the Great Falls Voyagers. First pitch for the middle game of this weekend's season-opening series is at 7pm. You can listen to the action, starting with the pregame show at 6:45pm on ESPN Missoula, MiLB.com, and the Tune-In app.

