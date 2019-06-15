Osprey Offense Stalls in First Loss of Season

June 15, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





GREAT FALLS, MT - After a quick offensive start, the Missoula Osprey(1-1) fall to the Great Falls Voyagers(1-1) by a final score of 5-3.

Jose Reyes, the game's first batter, got the offense rolling early with a double to the center field wall. Kevin Watson followed suit as he blasted a triple into the ivy in center, scoring Reyes. Tristen Carranza doubled the Osprey advantage with a single up the middle for a 2-0 Missoula lead. Great Falls responded in the bottom of the inning thanks to a two-run homer by Harvin Mendoza, tying the game.

Both teams went scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Voyagers took the lead on a Camilo Quinteiro RBI base hit. Lency Delgado extended the Great Falls advantage with a two-run single, making it a 5-2 game. With one out in the top of the eighth, Kevin Watson walked then scored on an RBI double by Axel Andueza. Unfortunately, for the Osprey, that's where the offense would stop.

Carter Love earned the win for Great Falls as he gave up two runs on five hits and a walk, striking out four in five innings of work. He improves to 1-0. Edgar Martinez suffered the loss for the Osprey, falling to 0-1. He went 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, while striking out four. Nick Johnson nailed down his first save of the season, striking out the side in the ninth.

Tomorrow evening, the Osprey and Voyagers will battle in the rubber game of this weekend's season-opening three game series. Set to take the mound for Great Falls is Jason Morgan, and for the Osprey, it's Josh McMinn, in another clash of right-handers. First pitch is at 4pm, and the pre-game gets things started at 3:45pm on ESPN Missoula.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.