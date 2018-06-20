Rockies Outlast Chukars 7-4

The Grand Junction Rockies have matched the best 5-game start in franchise after improving to 4-1 in 2018 with a 7-4 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars Tuesday night at Suplizio Field.

With the game tied at 4 in the eighth inning, Daniel Montano put the Rockies in front with an RBI double and he scored when Todd Czinege followed with an RBI double. Jake Barnwell capped the inning when he knocked home Czinege with a 2-out RBI single.

Alexander Martinez faced the minimum in the ninth for his first save.

The Rockies jumped in front in the second inning when Czinege followed Montano's RBI triple with a sacrifice fly, but the Chukars scored one in the third and fourth innings and took the lead with a pair in the seventh. That lead didn't last long as Coco Montes tied it in the bottom of the inning with a 2-run inside the park home run.

Montano and Niko Decalati finished with two hits, while Montano, Czinege and Montes drove home a pair.

Reagan Todd started for the Rockies in his professional debut and held the Chukars scoreless for two innings.

Kyle Isbel had three hits, including a home run for Idaho Falls.

