Osprey Announce Roster Transactions Wednesday

MISSOULA, MONT - In partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Missoula Osprey announced Wednesday the addition of outfielder Zach Hoffpauir and right-handed pitcher Blake Workman. Hoffpauir was a member of the 2015 Osprey roster, while the Diamondbacks selected Workman in the 2018 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft in the 22nd round.

Selected in the 22nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Stanford, Hoffpauir returns to the Osprey roster after spending seven games of the 2015 season in Missoula. Hoffpauir saw 26 at-bats and record 10 hits for a .385 average for the Osprey, including two home runs and five runs batted in. He also spent time with Hillsboro in the 2015 season. After the year concluded, Hoffpauir retired and returned to Stanford to use his senior season of eligibility with the football team. As a member of the Cardinal football team in 2016, he recorded 35 tackles in 10 starts. As a junior, Hoffpauir was seventh on the team in tackles with 43 in 11 starts. He was also an All- Pac-12 honorable mention.

As a right-handed reliever in his junior season, Blake Workman pitched to a 4-4 record and a 3.02 ERA in 29 appearances at Cal State Fullerton. Workman struck out 67 batters in 56.2 innings, earning five saves during the 2018 season. In 2017 as a sophomore, the righty went 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA in 62.1 innings to establish a pivotal role in the bullpen. In his three-year collegiate career, Workman tossed to a 3.21 ERA and owned an 11-7 record with six saves. In 123.1 innings, Workman struck out 124 batters in his career.

Mailon Arroyo has been transferred to the AZL D-backs after appearing in one game out of the bullpen this year for the Osprey. He spent part of the 2017 season in the AZL with eight appearances out of the bullpen. At the start of the 2017 campaign, Arroyo pitched out of relief with the DSL D-backs, earning nine saves and a 3-3 record.

Missoula is back in action Wednesday against the Helena Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm with the gates opening at 6:30 pm. The Selway Armory Pregame Show begins at 6:45 pm on ESPN 102.9 FM and the MiLB First Pitch App.

